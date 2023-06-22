Land Use Plan raises some questions

With the Jones County Planning and Zoning Commission set to discuss the county’s updated Comprehensive Land Use Plan during their June 13 meeting, two county residents were present at that morning’s Jones County Supervisor meeting to offer their thoughts on the plan.

In April, the Jones County Supervisors held a public hearing to approve the plan, but ultimately held off due to some concerns. They set June 20 as their deadline to approve the plan, following review by P&Z.

Nancy Mulford and Sherrie Thurston asked when the public could offer comments on the plan.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said the board held a public hearing, but no one from the public was present to offer comments, questions, or concerns.

The supervisors’ June 20 agenda includes possible action to adopt the plan.

“You’ve been working on this for two years and you need to move forward,” County Auditor Whitney Hein urged the board.

Mulford what stuck out to her in the plan is the phrase “encourage development of a diversity of housing types…” (page 24).

“What does that mean?” she asked. “Who decides what that means? There is nothing explaining the meaning.”

Thurston said she planned to attend the P&A meeting to offer her input.

She was concerned with verbiage in the plan that insinuated that the county itself would be building these housing options. She felt it should be changed to the fact that the county “encourages, enforces, and supports” these housing initiatives.

“Taxpayers won’t like that if Jones County is building housing,” she said.

Thurston said she’s already been in touch with Land Use Administrator Sheralyn Schultz about her concerns.

“I want to make sure that this plan is something that can be sustainable versus implied,” added Thurston.

While the supervisors already held a hearing on the matter, Thurston said a public hearing only brings about awareness on the topic; it does not give the public time to review the details of the situation before the county takes action.

“As word gets out,” she said, “we need time to digest the information. Interest grows as people hear about it.”

“At some point, you just have to cut off (public comment),” Hein told the board. “You discussed the plan on June 29, 2021, and it’s two years later and we still don’t have a plan.

“This is not a change in the law,” added Hein. “It’s a plan to recommend how things will progress in the county; it’s a general recommendation and guide.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald said if it’s not a law, words such as “must” and “shall” should be stricken from plan.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked Schultz if County Attorney Kristofer Lyons had been consulted at all regarding the plan.

“He has not been involved at this point,” she said. “I’ll send it to him to review.”

“The county attorney should review the plan,” encouraged Swisher.

“That makes sense if we’re basing decisions off the plan,” added Supervisor John Schlarmann.