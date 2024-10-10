Land Use proposes ordinance addressing data centers

The question is: Should Jones County adopt an ordinance pertaining to data centers, cryptocurrency, and data mining?

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos brought the idea to the Jones County Supervisors’ attention during their Oct. 1 board meeting.

A company based out of Le Mars, Iowa, U-R Energy, is looking to purchase 2 acres, with the option to purchase 4 acres, off the Paulsen farm. This is located in an agricultural district off Highway 136 and 152nd Street outside of Onslow, near an MVEC (Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative) substation.

“They're wanting to put in a data center there,” said Amos. “That does not really fall in our ordinance, so they're going to have to re-zone to industrial.”

Jackson County is also addressing this same issue. Amos shared that U-R Energy was actually meeting the Jackson County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 1.

“They (Jackson County) put a moratorium in place until they can get some sort of ordinance or some sort of zoning regulations for them,” she told the board.

The Jones County Planning & Zoning Commission does have some concerns, particularly the noise that is emitted from such a site and the amount of electricity/energy that is used.

Before U-R Energy can even purchase the land from the Paulsens, Amos said some discussions needed to be had.

“They can't just split 2 acres off ag (an agricultural district),” she said of the county Land Use code.

A public hearing would be required, as would re-zoning from agricultural to industrial. Amos said a special use permit, obtained from the Board of Adjustment, might also be required.

Supervisor Joe Oswald shared that he spoke with someone in Delaware County where this same company is pursuing land as well.

“They are building close to substations,” he reiterated.

In her research of similar companies, Amos said many times they haul in multiple shipping containers in which to operate out of.

“But these people (U-R Energy) are doing some sort of building; it's not going to be a shipping container,” she said. “The biggest thing is not necessarily the building, it's the constant noise, the energy usage, the water, etc.”

As far as employees on site, it basically amounts to one maintenance person.

Supervisors Jeff Swisher and Ned Rohwedder didn’t feel the noise would be much of an issue, compared to a hog confinement or a transformer.

“There are some neighbors right there on 152nd,” noted Amos.

In most situations, a facility like this would be built in an industrial district. Jones County does not have industrial districts.

“I think we need to be a little proactive in trying to accommodate a new industry,” suggested Rohwedder.

Amos asked if the board would want to consider a moratorium until such an ordinance is passed.

Rohwedder felt the county had applicable ordinances already in place to address the situation.

“We do have a way to accommodate them if we want to,” he said.

“Yes, but Planning & Zoning feels there needs to be some sort of ordinance for regulations as far as how many decibels, the energy, the type of structure, etc. So they're not just getting 2 acres and filling it up with storage containers,” Amos said.

“Should it be the county's job to prevent people from using energy? What's wrong with the use of energy?” asked Rohwedder.

“I'm not saying that they shouldn't be able to do this; I'm just saying that they should be doing it the right way,” urged Amos.

The board did not take any action, instead asking Amos to reach out to Jackson County following their discussions with U-R Energy.