Landis Road users want deteriorating bridge reopened

Following approval of a BIP (Bridge Investment Program) grant agreement during the last Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead presented an amended 28E agreement at the Aug. 30 board meeting.

The BIP grant is to help fund the Landis Road Bridge replacement project.

Snead explained there were some changes and revisions to the language within the agreement concerning one of the counties.

“Our application does not change,” Snead said of Jones County.

The total grant application is for $49.2 million.

The board approved the new 28E agreement, as well as a letter of support to accompany the grant.

The Landis project is estimated to cost $5.8 million. Snead said the BIP grant would cover about 70 percent of the project.

“We’d have to come up with $1 million out of our pocket,” warned Assistant Engineer Todd Postel.

Snead shared that there are a few other deficient bridge projects throughout the county that are also on Secondary Roads’ radar. Those include bridges on 200th Avenue, Newport Road, Stone Bridge Road, and Eby’s Mill Road.

“These are small structures slated to be replaced,” he said.

Tom Welch, who was present at the board meeting, inquired as to why Landis Road Bridge has to be closed. He felt it should be opened with a 3-ton weight limit.

“It’s not safe for any type of traffic right now,” Snead said. “The deck is deteriorating.”

Welch didn’t think the county would be liable if someone drove over the bridge, as long as they were under 3 tons.

“I don’t know why you can’t go across it with a pickup,” he said.

“If it fails,” reiterated Postel, “there will be no warning. It will come down quickly.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald explained to Welch that the board voted to close the bridge (3-2) simply due to public safety.

“We’re all in favor of opening it,” Oswald said. “But the county (bridge) inspector suggested we close it. We’re looking out for the well-being of the whole county, not just the people who travel over that bridge.”

“It’s 100 years old and no one has been hurt on it yet,” said Welch.

Snead said Landis Bridge is not on the Secondary Road five-year program.

Jim Carlson said there is no denying that a new bridge is needed. He asked if Landis Bridge could be rebuilt where the old one sits now.

“Would that save some money?” he asked.

The simple answer is no.

“We can’t change the water elevation behind the structure,” explained Snead. “The bridge has to be higher and stay above the water.”

He said the width and length of the bridge will also change with a new design.

A new bridge is proposed to be built downstream.

The cost to remove the old Landis Bridge was not factored into the BIP grant due to its history. Snead said it’ll take time to determine whether or not it qualifies as an historic structure.

He informed the board that the BIP grant would be fully submitted by Sept. 9. It will likely be early 2023 when they hear about the results of the application.

“I want to put some money toward a new bridge to get this open,” urged Supervisor Jeff Swisher.