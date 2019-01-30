Larabess donate MFD print to Heritage Center

In 2008, Laura Larabee of Monticello was commissioned by the Monticello Fire Department to capture departed firefighters Richmond Kromminga and Tom Sauser at the last fire both men fought together. The painting shows both men at a garage fire in June 2005.

The original painting is on display inside the Monticello Fire Station. Larabee also made several prints and gave those to various members of the fire department, as well as family of Kromminga and Sauser. Kromminga passed away in 2005; Sauser in 2007.