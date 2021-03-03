Latest in-person scams target senior citizens

Sitting on the desk of Jones County Chief Deputy Brian Eckhardt were numerous pieces of paper outlining the various scams that have taken place and were reported in Jones County over a 14-month period. A total of 122 scams were reported. Some examples…

• Suspect contacts you to gather information and gain access to your computer, and therefore your personal information.

• Suspect locks up your computer, telling you to “click here” to gain access, thereby stealing your personal information. Sometimes the suspect will pose as the FBI or DEA.

• Blackmail scam. Suspect will request money from you. Suspect will threaten you unless you send the money. Threats could be in the form of incriminating photos.

• Death treat scam. The suspect wants money and threatens to come find you if you don’t send the money.

“This happens a lot with the elderly,” said Eckhardt.

• Suspect asks you to send them a money order from Walmart.

• General email scams.

• Publishers Clearing House scams.

• Suspect tells you that you owe money through an online order (typically through Amazon), and coerces you into sending them money.

• Someone tells you they’re with the Iowa State Patrol, collecting donation money.

• Someone tells you they’re with the Social Security Department, and convinces you to give them your Social Security number over the phone.

“No one from the Social Security Department will ever request personal information over the phone,” warned Eckhardt.

The list of scams goes on and on and on…

But the latest scam local law enforcement are seeing, as well as in neighboring counties, targets the senior citizens. This is known as the “grandparent scam.”

Often the person conducting the theft will pose as if they are a child or grandchild of the intended victim. They call the victim said say they’ve been arrested and need money to bond out of jail. The “child” is crying in order to disguise their voice and play off of the elderly person’s emotions.

Then, a second person takes over the phone and tells the victim that they are the child’s attorney or law enforcement. They will tell you that someone will be at your home within a certain amount of time to collect money in-person to get your grandchild out of jail.

“While this scam is new here, it’s not to the rest of the world,” Eckhardt said.

This is the second time in recent months the Jones County Sheriff’s Office has seen the “grandparent scam” take place here. It first took place in rural Jones County, and photos of the suspect were captured. Unfortunately, the suspect was wearing a facemask due to COVID.

The recent scam took place in February in Monticello, and is being investigated by the Monticello Police.

“They like to play the heartstrings of the elderly,” Eckhardt said of posing as a loved one in trouble or in need of money.

He said typically in situations like this, the victim has no time to waste so they follow through with the financial request.

While phone, email, computer, and “snail mail” scams are nothing new, when the suspect shows up at your home to collect the money, that’s a whole new ballgame.

“Grandparents are always willing to spend money on their grandkids (even to get them out of jail),” Eckhardt said of the scam situation.

When these people show up in-person to collect money, Eckhardt said if there is any way for law enforcement to use security or surveillance equipment to identify the suspect, they will.

More times than not, Eckhardt said the victims notify law enforcement of the scam after it’s too late, meaning after the money or personal information has been offered up.

“The majority of the successful scams target the elderly,” said Eckhardt. “And they don’t end up calling us (law enforcement) or telling their family because they’re ashamed or embarrassed that they fell for it.”

In one case, which was rare, the victim put the money in the mail and called law enforcement after realizing it was a scam.

“We were able to retrieve the money before it took off at the Cedar Rapids airport for overnight UPS delivery,” Eckhardt said.

He said if you are contacted by someone posing as your grandchild, ask the caller personal questions only your real grandchild would know. This will help in determining whether it really is a scam or not.

If you do receive a scam call, or any form of a scam, Eckhardt said let your friends and neighbors know.

“Education alleviates a lot of problems,” said Eckhardt.