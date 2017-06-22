Law enforcement, fire, EMS train in Monticello

Published by admin on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 10:33am
No doubt many people noticed a flurry of activity last week surrounding Monticello Middle School and the Monticello Public Library.
Jones County law enforcement agencies, fire, and ambulance, as well as several agencies from around Eastern Iowa were in town for unified response training. The new Jones County Emergency Management trailer that was based in the library parking lot acted as incident command. The middle school was the scene of the incident.
