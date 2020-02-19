Lead Mine Rd. appraisals come into question

Published by admin on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 9:01am
The Jones County Engineer’s Office has been working hard to acquire the necessary right of way to move forward with the Lead Mine Road grading project, planned for Fiscal Year 2021.
During the Feb. 11 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, Assistant Engineer Todd Postel brought the board up to speed on the project thus far concerning land acquisitions.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!