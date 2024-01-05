Leadership Award goes to Tuetken

Monticello, IA Main Street has a lot to be proud of.

On April 19, several Main Street volunteers, Director Brian Wolken, and city officials were in Des Moines for the annual Main Street Iowa Development Awards.

The biggest award of the night, the toughest to keep quiet about, was the Leadership Award.

Every Main Street Community gets to nominate a volunteer worthy of this award. This year, Judy Tuetken received the honor.

Not only did the Monticello Main Street (MMS) group have to keep it a secret from Tuetken until her name was announced, but 20-plus members of her family (kids and grandkids) who surprised her, were also tight-lipped about it.

“Judy Tuetken energizes Monticello’s Main Street,” reads the application. “She’s a tireless advocate, organizer, and leader. If it is to the benefit of Monticello, Judy is most likely involved. Main Street leans on Judy for her insight and thanks her for everything she does!”

“I am very grateful,” Tuetken said of the recognition.

Tuetken admitted she had no clue they were going to honor her until she thought she recognized a family member or two in the crowd during the ceremony.

“This is the first time I’ve been recognized like this,” admitted Tuetken of her many years of service and volunteerism throughout the Monticello community. “I don’t do it for the recognition; it’s just fun. It’s about seeing something get accomplished and bringing people together to work together.”

Tuetken said she was “absolutely stunned” to see so many members of her family there to celebrate with her.

“It was crazy! I was thrilled!”

Main Street Director Brian Wolken said when it came to nominating someone for the Leadership Award, Tuetken’s name “quickly rose to the top” of the list, taking into account her years of leadership as a whole with all of the groups and organizations she’s been involved in over the years.

“It was an easy decision,” he said.

“Judy has such resilience and always has great ideas,” added Main Street Board Presidents Deb Bowman.

“It’s also a great opportunity to recognize a local leader on the state stage,” added Wolken.

Tuetken said this honor is also about demonstrating that you can lend a hand and be of service no matter how old you are.

“It’s about challenging other older people that instead of just sitting back and wishing the city would do this or had that, you can get involved,” urged Tuetken. “Speak up. Try and do something to help improve the town. It’s a lot more fun out there working with others.”

Tuetken’s service spans several decades. She’s still quite active with the Monticello Chamber Ambassadors and Riverside Gardens. She used to serve on Monticello’s growth committee, as well as the state’s Tri-State Tourism board.

Within Main Street, she serves on the executive board, as well as the Design Committee.

“We have such wide diversity of age and backgrounds,” praised Tuetken of the Main Street team. “We draw on that diversity for expertise. We’re a pretty cohesive committee.”

Tuetken’s background as a long-time business owner downtown helps to play a role with Main Street.

“It helps knowing how business people feel when someone make suggestions,” she said.

Tuetken also praises her fellow board members and leaders.

“We have a bunch of fun people here. We all have wonderful ideas, and like all ideas, you have to work hard to get something done.

“Deb (Bowman) is a heck of a good president and Brian (Wolken) is one enthusiastic director,” she continued. He just loves it.”

Wolken said when they reached out to various people in the community three years ago before Monticello was named a Main Street Community, it was no surprise that Tuetken jumped on board.

“She’s a driver,” he said.

Aside from Tuetken’s honor, MMS also received an award for hitting the $3 million benchmark. This illustrates the private dollars invested in commercial district rehabilitation and property acquisition within the designated Main Street district.

“We skipped $1 million and $2 million and went right to $3 million,” said Wolken. “Even $1 million is not easy to reach. This would not have been possible without our significant partnership with the city, and it emphasizes the growth of Monticello.”

Council member Mary Phelan was on hand to help accept this award.

“It takes these important partnerships to grow our downtown and to invest in our community,” added Wolken.

That $3 million also included over $100,000 in public funding.

“People want to invest in Monticello,” noted Wolken.

MMS also nominated several projects within the district for various awards:

• Community Christmas Tree, Main Street Placemaking Project

• The Market at The Tap, Main Street Façade Improvement

• Monti Days, Main Street Special Event

• Blind Pig Monticello, Main Street Building Rehabilitation

MMS has a subcommittee that reviews the various projects and events every year in which to nominate.

“It’s all about celebrating the positive things happening in our community,” Wolken said.