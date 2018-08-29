Leadership opportunities now open to girls in Scouts

The Monticello Cub and Boy Scouts of Pack 66 are now inviting girls to join their efforts to become leaders.

Earlier this year in June, news was passed down from the national Boy Scouts of America organization that scouting would be opened up not just for boys, but for girls as well. In an effort to implementing that directive, Pack 66 is seeking girls in grades kindergarten through fifth who want to become Cub Scouts.

“Locally we have not heard a lot of negative comments,” said Jim Rueter, Cub Master for Pack 66 in Monticello.