Legion hosts flag-burning ceremony

Published by admin on Wed, 08/16/2017 - 11:09am

     On Aug. 13, the Monticello Legion held a flag-burning ceremony, as well as their annual picnic.

     A year’s worth of flags collected were properly retired, with the procedure following VFW regulations.

     The following words were read in honor of the American Flag during the ceremony:

     “Comrades, we have presented here these flags of our country which have been inspected and judged as unserviceable. They have reached their present state in a proper service of tribute, memory, and love

