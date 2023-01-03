Legislative forum hits on hot-button legislative bills

There was a packed house on Feb. 24 for the Jones County Economic Development legislative forum.

This month’s forum was held at the Anamosa library.

Both Sen. Carrie Koelker and Rep. Steven Bradley were in attendance to answer questions from the public concerning many topics: bills concerning the LGBTQ population, property taxes, and the banning of books in school libraries, just to name a few.

Koelker reminded everyone that the first funnel week is this week.

“Don’t panic when you see a bill,” she said. “Some bills don’t see the light of day.”

Lisa Ferretti of Anamosa is also licensed psychotherapist working in Cedar Rapids. She asked Bradley, who was a sponsor of HF 8 and HF 9, what his evidence-based research was in supporting the bills.

“Positive school experiences reduce the risk for LGBTQ youth with suicide, self-harm, and depression,” Ferretti said.

“HF 8 and 9 have nothing to do with LGBTQ teens,” Bradley said. “It has to do with teaching.

“This bill does not ban sex education,” continued Bradley. “State guidelines on sexual education curriculum remain in code. The bill does not stop any instruction provided to students to prevent sexual abuse.”

Further, he said the bills do not ban books containing LGBTQ orientation.

“That’s what I keep hearing, LGBT, LGBT,” Bradley said.

In conclusion, he said the bills just address curriculum.

“What information informed your decision-making?” echoed Ferretti. “Clearly we all have different values on this topic.”

Bradley said that some of their sources stem from discussions on the bills in sub-committees and committees.

County Auditor Whitney Hein asked Koelker about SSF 1124 (SF 356).

“I am strongly opposed to this bill because of the negative impact on counties and local control and local decisions it would have on levy rates,” Hein said. “Expenses are rising.”

Hein added that the current levy rates were set in the ‘80s and a lot has changed since then, as have expenditures at the county level.

“Are you speaking on behalf of yourself or the entire county courthouse?” asked Koelker.

Hein noted that several county supervisors were also in the audience and are also concerned with the bill.

Koelker said the state is working to “get a handle on” property taxes. As vice chair of Ways & Means, she said people cannot keep up with the rise of inflation.

“There will be some turbulent waters city governments and legislators because this does impact 18 levies in the State of Iowa,” noted Koelker. “We’re hearing from fix-income, single moms, and moderate-working families that they cannot keep up with the rise of property taxes.”

She said SSF 1124 is a start to dive deeper into property tax relief.

“We’re trying to get the levies under control,” continued Koelker.

For example, Iowa was one of the only states that funded mental health through property taxes. The legislature has since changed that.

“There are good actors and bad actors, and that’s why we’re having these conversations,” said Koelker of returning the control of taxes back to the taxpayers.

Ellen Strittmatter of Monticello asked about SSB 1145 and HF 367 in relation to education, challenging school library books, and teaching about gender identity.

“Do you support or disagree with these?” asked Strittmatter. “Is there room for compromise?”

Koelker said she is not on the education committee so she’s not familiar with the Senate Study Bill.

Bradley does serve on the House education committee.

“Are you aware of what some of these books are that are in our schools?” he proposed, offering a list to anyone who wanted to see it. “I would be embarrassed to read what is in some of these books that I consider pornographic. I think these books should be taken out of our high school libraries.”

He did point out that the Monticello and Western Dubuque school districts had not released to the state their list of books.

“In our schools, you have very impressionable kids,” Bradley went on. “These books should not be in our school libraries.”

“There is a lot of fear-mongering,” Koelker said on the topic, “and a lot of misinformation.”

“We’re not banning books,” clarified Bradley. “This is about ensuring that sexually explicit materials aren’t available in our public schools without parental knowledge and consent.”

In addition, he said the process parents have to go through to challenge books in schools is a “bureaucratic mess.

“It gives little-to-no power to parents. We want to give power back to the parents.”