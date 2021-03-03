Legislators address questions concerning ‘Election Bill’

Jones County Economic Development held another legislative forum on Feb. 26 at the Anamosa Public Library. This event was sponsored by Jones Regional Medical Center.

The public was invited to attend in-person, though limited. Several took part via Zoom.

Reps. Lee Hein and Steven Bradley and Sens. Dan Zumbach and Carrie Koelker were all present to field questions.

The biggest topic that drew several questions concerned the Election Bill that passed both the House and Senate last week.

“There were concerns about the integrity of our voting system,” prefaced Zumbach. “We took those concerns seriously, very seriously. None of us should have to worry that our vote didn’t count or was counted inaccurately. That should never happen.”

His motto surrounding this bill: “Easier to vote; harder to cheat.”

“We can’t have auditor’s cooking the books,” voiced Koelker. “That was found (to happen) this year.”

Robert Gertsen from Oxford Junction asked Koelker what exactly she meant by that statement. “Are you accusing them of manipulating data to their gain in the election, as cooking the books implies?”

Koelker said there were three or four county auditors who had to be investigated due to their actions in the 2020 elections.

“That brought this bill to the rise,” she said.

Zumbach jumped in and praised the county auditors across the state for the amount of work they take on during an election. However, he made a clear difference between the job of a county auditor and that of a legislator: “But it’s our responsibility as legislators to make the laws. It’s the auditors’ responsibility to follow them. Virtually all except three or four did that.”

It was also brought up that the County Auditors Association was against the passage of the Election Bill.

Zumbach equated their disapproval to that of a first-grade classroom.

“You’re sitting in first grade and one kid in the back is naughty. So the teacher makes all of you put your heads down to be quiet because of one person’s actions.

“We can’t expect the auditors to necessarily be happy, because 99 percent of them are doing a fantastic job and doing it right,” continued Zumbach. “But when we sit here as legislators, those bad actors created this environment. And now we have a responsibility to prevent problems. We can’t allow for bad actors.”

UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center CEO Eric Briesemeister asked the legislators what weaknesses they saw within the current voting system, and how would those be addressed in the Election Bill.

“There were some contentious debates on the election bill, a lot of misinformation out there,” noted Koelker.

She said the national average when it comes to early voting days prior to an election is 19. Iowa shorted that from 29 to 20 days.

“They say it’s going to suppress voters; that is not true,” she said. “If people want to get out and vote, they’ll get out and vote.”

Election polls will also close at 8 p.m. versus 9 p.m. Koelker said that suggestion was actually brought to the legislators’ attention by county auditors.

Hein reiterated what Zumbach said in his praise for the work county auditors take on, especially during an election.

“But there are three or four of them that willfully ignored the law. We put in some provisions that will actually penalize people that do that,” Hein shared.

He also agreed that giving voters three weeks to vote early is enough time.

With closing polls at 8 p.m., Hein noted that Iowa polls are still open later than many other states. He said with older folks giving of their time to work the polls, closing early helps them out as well.

“It helps to get the data (results) out at a decent time,” said Hein.

Zumbach said the average closing time for polls across the country is 7:25 p.m. Iowa is still ahead.

He also spoke to voting fraud issues.

“The longer you have a voting period, the more opportunity there is more egregious folks to do something. Three weeks to vote is a long time,” Zumbach said.

Having just run for re-election, Zumbach said the longer election season takes place, the longer candidates have to work to convince the voters to vote for them.

“You’re out there pounding the streets, telling people to vote for you,” he recalled. “A majority of the folks have already voted. That makes it very difficult for candidates to know when to start campaigning.”