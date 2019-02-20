Legislators answer questions on distracted driving, education funding

Published by admin on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 2:01pm
Jones County Farm Bureau hosted another legislature forum on Saturday morning, Feb. 16 in Anamosa. Rep. Lee Hein, Sen. Dan Zumbach, and Sen. Carrie Koelker were present.
Approximately 15 people were in attendance for the forum, and asked a wide range of questions of our area legislators.
With the first funnel approaching on March 1, many bills may not make it through.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!