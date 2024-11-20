Legislators to visit MHS for Dec. 4 forum

Four Iowa legislators, and representatives from nine area school districts, will converge upon Monticello High School Dec. 4, 6 p.m. for a legislative forum.

The Monticello School Board approved the date during its special meeting Nov. 13.

While legislative forums have been held at MHS in the past, they usually involved just one or two legislators and took questions only from Monticello board members.

By inviting other districts, it assured that more legislators would participate, covering a wider area. Also, it would be easier on them to attend one, larger forum than try to fit several smaller ones into their schedules.

The legislators available to attend include:

• Sen. Carrie Koelker, District 33 (R-Dyersville).

• Sen. Charlie McClintock, District 42 (R-Alburnett).

• Sen. Dan Zumbach, District 34 (R-Ryan).

• Rep. Cindy Golding, District 83 (R-Palo).

The forum is tentatively scheduled to be held in the MHS Commons. The public is invited to attend, but only as observers; no questions from the public will be taken by the legislators.

Instead, the attending school districts will take turns asking questions.

In other board business:

• The board heard a summary from Jones County Regional Center director Lisa Folken about the Monticello center’s facts for the 2023-24 school year.

Folken reported that 99 Monticello students are taking at least one Kirkwood Community College course at the regional center, which is saving families $363,300 in tuition dollars.

Across seven-county region served by Kirkwood, Folken noted, a total of 5,921 students from 60 participating schools take college credit courses while still in high school, saving families $9,622,100 in tuition.

• The board heard a report from activities director Tim Lambert about the state of athletics and activities within the district.

Lambert began by talking about the cashless gates that went into effect for high school events this school year.

“I think it’s been very positive,” Lambert said. “I know some people were against it, but for us it has really worked out well.”

He said middle school sports will go cashless after the holiday break.

Lambert also discussed the fall sports season.

“Our football team still made the playoffs with a super young team, Our volleyball team won as many matches as they have in years, and made the regional final; and our cross country team qualified two boys and two girls for State.

“I said to Brian (Jaeger, superintendent), ‘When that seems like a disappointing fall, it means you’re in a pretty good place.’ ”

• The board heard a report from Tammy Helgens about Panther Academy.

Helgens said the numbers from last summer were a little different than they had been in past years. There were 82 kids registered for the program, but it averaged 35 to 40 kids per day, and that children averaged two to three visits per week.

“I think the reason behind that is because we did have to raise our rates,” Helgens said.

She did add that the academy’s account is in good standing.

• The board approved several personnel appointments, including Anne Babbe as special education program associate at the high school, Jane Saunders as special education program associate at Shannon, Luke Lambert as grade 7-8 boys basketball coach and high school volunteer boys basketball coach, and Debra Reyhons as food service employee at the high school.

• The board approved the 2024-25 School Improvement Advisory Committee.