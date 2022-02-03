Legislature hears from county officials

State Rep. Lee Hein and Sen. Carrie Koelker met with the Jones County Supervisors during their special meeting on Feb. 25 to hear from county officials regarding legislation in Des Moines.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked whether the legislature planned to address the Robert McFarland Act, which would add correctional officers to the list of public safety employees for collective bargaining rights. (McFarland was a correctional officer who lost his life inside the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March 2021.)

Hein said he received an email on the proposed legislation on Feb. 24 from former Iowa Minority Leader Rep. Todd Prichard (Dist. 52).

“It was filed too late,” admitted Hein of making the funnel week deadline. “If it was truly a big issue, it should have been filed on time. But maybe he (Prichard) filed it anyway for political purposes.”

Hein did address a portion of the email speaking to health insurance for correctional officers and their families. He said this issue was already addressed and taken care of last year after the ASP incident took place. He said health insurance would continue to be provided to the family of a slain correctional officer.

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons, who assisted the state in the successful prosecution of the ASP inmates who were involved in the incident, urged the legislature to still consider the McFarland Act.

“Every year the legislature considers things that don’t make the funnel,” Lyons noted of what are referred to as “midnight bills.” “This is a big deal to those families. You should do the right thing. It won’t cost you votes; it’ll gain you votes.”

Hein admitted he had no read the entire bill.

Swisher added that classifying a correctional officer as a public safety employee “proves they work in a dangerous environment.”

Koelker shared that with the passing of the historic tax bill, funding for IWILL (Iowa’s Water & Land Legacy) was taken out of any consideration. However, she didn’t feel as though the conversation was completely dead on the topic, as far as the Senate is concerned.

“We continue to have conversations,” she said. “Sen. (Dan) Dawson (Dist. 8) is pretty passionate about it.”

Hein said Dawson’s funding plan for IWILL would raise the state sales tax to 7 cents across the board. This would help pick up additional sales tax from online companies who are still charging 6 cents.

“You could pick up a fair amount if you raised it a penny,” he said.

Koelker admitted that the funding of IWILL is a touchy subject for some because the program deals with public and private land.

“We sat around the table with conservation partners and put together some parameters to control the spending,” she said.

“IWILL is in the constitution,” Hein explained. “How they spend it is in the code (which the legislature can change). I believe we need to put parameters on how the money is spent.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked about the state’s surplus, and how that money could be distributed to counties for road projects.

Koelker said there is more federal money coming into the state right now that should be going to rural counties.

“That money should be used on construction in my opinion,” she said.

County Treasurer Amy Picray brought up several potential bills: HF 419, HF 2216, SF 2089, and HF 870.

Picray is in favor of HF 419 because it would allow her office in Jones County to collect fees for issuing a driver’s license to someone who resides outside of the county, but comes here for the service.

“Fifty-nine to sixty-three percent of our customers are out-of-county,” she shared.

Koelker said the Senate is pushing for the bill to make it through the caucus. “I see solid movement on it.”

In addition, Picray said some proposed bills are trying to ease the property tax burden on low-income and elderly people. She said these unfunded state mandates would cause a hit to counties’ property tax revenue.

“Let’s not have any more of them,” Supervisor Joe Oswald expressed of unfunded state mandates. “That comes back on us to raise taxes. If the state does this, the state find a way to fund it.”

“‘Back the Blue’ costs us a lot of money,” added Supervisor John Schlarmann.

“It costs everyone a lot of money,” said Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Lyons addressed SF 2328, which addresses the mandatory minimum sentence associated with misdemeanor crimes.

“The County Attorneys Association is split on this,” Lyons said of their stance.

He said the Jones County is full; costing county taxpayers money to send and house inmates in other counties with larger facilities. He said this bill would mean more people being jailed when comes counties can no longer house more inmates.

“If we house misdemeanors, it’ll be a lot more stress on our jail system,” Lyons said. “This is personal for us.”

Auditor Whitney Hein said her office has had to take on additional work due to so many changes with state election laws.

“It’s ever-changing,” she said.

She said she had to throw out 9,000 absentee ballot envelopes because of a change to state law.

“It’s costing the county money,” she said. “And we’re not getting extra money to comply. Just take that into consideration and how it affects small counties.”