Leonard surprised by 20-year recognition

Jones County Emergency Management (EMA) Coordinator Brenda Leonard was thrown for a loop on Jan. 4 when she was honored for her 20 years of service and dedication to Jones County.

Leonard’s 911 Service Board surprised her with a plaque, which was presented prior to their monthly meeting.

“I was not expecting anything,” she said.

Leonard started working for Jones County in November 2003. She was hired by the Jones County Supervisors as the Board of Health Administrative Assistant. She was responsible for the permitting and administrative duties for the board of health.

“There were no set procedures and tracking,” recalled Leonard of how environmental health inspections were done. “I started a lot of that and got it going.”

Before she started working for the county, Leonard took on several management positions. She said she wanted a job with better hours for her family.

In November 2004, Leonard was hired to dedicate 50 percent of her time to EMA, and maintain 50 percent with the board of health. She said taking on the EMA role was “extremely hard.” There were a lot of grants to follow up on from the previous employee.

“I tried to get EMA under control,” Leonard said.

While in this role, not yet full-time with EMA, Leonard experienced the Flood of 2004, helping property owners file for damages and working with the Iowa Homeland Security Department.

In November 2005, she became the full-fledged EMA coordinator.

“It’s ever-changing,” she said of the job.

By Iowa Code, EMA personnel have to maintain 24 hours of training and continuing education a year.

Leonard said she relied heavily upon her cohorts in Linn, Dubuque, and Benton counties at the time.

“During my first five years, we were hit with a lot of big disasters,” she recalled.

In Leonard’s 20 years with the county, she’s been a part of 382 projects that tootled $11,152,932. These include debris removal after a storm, emergency protective measures, road/bridge repairs (after a flood), water control (dams), repairs to buildings and equipment, utilities (power generations), and parks and recreational facilities.

Leonard is on call 24/7/365. She responds to fires, storms, floods, winter storms, and major incidents throughout Jones County.

Under her leadership, Leonard felt it was important to establish relationships with every fire department and ambulance services in the county.

“By code, EMA is the liaison between the county and state,” she said.

She’s gone after grants for equipment purchases for many fire and EMS services in the county.

Having grown up and then raised her family in Jones County, it was easy for Leonard to establish those professional relationships.

Leonard is also seen in and around the Great Jones County Fair every July. The EMA EOC (Emergency Operations Center) mobile unit is stationed at the fairgrounds every year in case of an emergency.

Leonard also assisted law enforcement in Monticello on Nov. 7, following the shooting at Fareway. She brought the EOC trailer for officers to have a warm place to meet as they performed their investigation throughout the day.

“I help in any way I can,” she offered.

One major incident that sticks out in Leonard’s mind was the May 2013 LP gas leak at the Manternach farm on County Road X-44. She said all of her training, planning, and preparation for such an incident played out in front of her eyes that day. Leonard remained on scene in the mobile unit throughout the three-day ordeal.

Other incidents and moments EMA has helped with over the years include a flooding and straight-line wind storm in June 2014, the flood in July 2010 during the GJCF, securing and storing PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing mobile radios for each school classroom in Jones County, securing AEDs for every county facility, Alice training, and the August 2020 derecho that hit the southern part of the county.

“I also help Dispatch as an extra set of eyes during storms,” she added.

Because of her job, and passion for the work that she does, Leonard serves on many state boards: Chair of Iowa/Homeland Security EMA District 6, serves on the executive committee for Iowa EMA, serves on the Iowa EMA legislative committee, and secretary of the LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee) for Region 6.

Some people think her workload slows down over the winter, but last week’s storms proved just the opposite.

“There are no slow times,” she said.

The biggest change Leonard has experienced over the past 20 years is the increased paperwork associated with her job and all of the hats she wears.

‘It’s basically a desk job now,” she said. “There are so many more requirements, it’s unreal.”

Leonard has thoroughly enjoyed the people she’s worked with over the years from the county employees to the residents of Jones County she’s helped.

“99.9 percent of the residents have been pleasant and thankful,” she said.

Leonard meets with people at the worst times in their lives, from house fires, to tragic accidents, to flood incidents.

“I feel I go above and beyond,” she said of the resources at her fingertips. “I know who to call; I have connections.”