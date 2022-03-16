Letting for contract rock nears

As it starts to feel like spring, the topic of contract rock came up during the March 8 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

County Engineer Derek Snead mentioned to the board that the end of April typically marks the bid letting for contract rock.

“I’d like to get it our earlier this year,” he said. “We can get as much done as possible before dust control season.”

Snead is eyeing Tuesday, April 5 as the letting date.

In terms of the quantity of rock, he said it should be pretty similar to that of last year.

“With high fuel costs, that’s another reason to get done faster and take advantage of the prices now,” added Snead.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked if shoulder rock would also be included in the amount of contract rock anticipated this spring.

“It does not,” answered Snead. “We purchase that (shoulder rock) from the quarries and haul it ourselves.”

Snead said it’s more convenient for the county to place shoulder rock versus scheduling that with the DOT, who also does shoulder rock.

“It’s more efficient this way,” he said.

Shoulder rock is typically applied to those gravel roads that are in severe shape, have high traffic numbers, are susceptible to ruts.

“We concentrate our efforts of roads with no safety edge,” Snead said. “But it still comes down to money.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if Secondary Roads keeps track of the amount of rock used on shoulders and the costs associated with it.

Snead said they generally pay for shoulder rock by the ton. But he added that it’s difficult to include trucking costs when Secondary Roads hauls the rock themselves.

“It’s difficult to say how much each road needs,” he explained. “It also depends on the spring weather.”