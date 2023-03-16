Levy rate likely to increase

After three straight years of slight drops, it appears the property tax and income tax levy rate will rise for fiscal year 2024.

Monticello schools Superintendent Brian Jaeger indicated that during a special meeting/work session of the Monticello School Board March 15.

A rise in the management fund, from $200,000 to either $350,000 or $400,000, was suggested by Jaeger as the board begins to consider levy options. Jaeger said the $200,000 management fund that was approved a year ago didn’t cover its property insurance costs, which come out of that fund.

The fund also gives the district the option of offering early retirement packages in the event lower enrollment rates make that necessary.

As a result, the total levy rate of $14.03522 per $1,000 of valuation will likely go up when the board approves the final levy at its March 27 meeting.

“It is a year where you kind of have to make a tough choice,” Jaeger told the board, “and I don’t know that there’s any way for us to avoid going up a little bit.”

A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. that evening, prior to the meeting, for citizens to comment on the proposed levy.

Several options were presented to board members, who will chose one March 27. As in the past, board members indicated they are likely to propose a balance between income surtax and property tax rates.

“In the past we’ve tried to find a middle path,” board president Craig Stadtmueller said.

Jaeger added that when the bond issue was passed for construction of the new middle school, it was estimated the tax levy would grow to $15.03.

“We’ve never gotten to that point,” he said.

In other board business:

As part of the consent agenda, the board approved a series of personnel items.

Two of those stick out:

• The impending retirement of Curt Tauke, after 40 years, effective May 31. Tauke is .5 technology director, grade 5-8 technology coach, varsity boys golf coach, and assistant boys basketball coach.

• The appointment of Angie Rieniets as high school Spanish teacher, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Sonya Rieniets received a $1,000 recruiting bonus as part of Angie’s hiring.

Other personnel items follow:

Resignations – Debbie McDermott as special education child specific associate at Carpenter, and Grace Heinrich as district-wide special education associate.

Appointments – Jill Martinsen as night custodian at the high school, and Rebecca Close as special education child specific associate at the high school.

Transfers – Jill Crowley as an involuntary transfer from health associate to .5 health associate and .5 media associate at Shannon and Carpenter; and Ashley Christiansen as involuntary transfer from media associate to special education child specific associate at Shannon and Carpenter.

• The board approved the 2023-24 certified, non-certified and administrative contracts.