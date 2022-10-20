Lewin rings JRMC ‘Good Luck Bell’

Nick Lewin, of Anamosa, hit a milestone on Oct. 6. He was the first cancer patient receiving treatment at Jones Regional Medical Center’s (JRMC) Infusion Center to ring the “Good Luck Bell.” Lewin celebrated his last treatment that day and being cancer free!

Lewin, 76, had been battling cancer since the 1980s when he was in his mid-30s.

“It’s been a journey,” he said with tears in his eyes. “It wasn’t always pleasant, but I met some fantastic people along the way.”

In January 1980, Lewin recalled seeing a commercial about bladder cancer. He woke up in the middle of the night with pain. It turned out, Lewin was suffering from segmented blood clots passing through his urine.

After a call to his family physician, Dr. Michael Weston with JRMC Family Medicine – Monticello, Lewin was referred to a urologist in Cedar Rapids. He underwent a bladder scope and was told he had bladder cancer. Lewin then had to go through a series of BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) treatments.

“It coats the inside of the bladder and eats the internal walls of the cancer cells,” Lewin explained of the BCG.

Four weeks later, the blood clots had returned. At this point, Lewin had a second surgery at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Four months after his first diagnosis, Lewin was back in the hospital with more clotting and more BCG treatments.

Another two months later, and things were worse.

“My doctor told me the blood clots were growing like wildflowers,” recalled Lewin. “They just kept repeating.”

Lewin would go on to suffer through two more surgeries, and concern the cancer would jump into his prostate. That concerns became a reality in 1984.

“I had to organs that were cancerous,” he said.

At that point, Lewin qualified for radiation PSI (prostate seed implantation), a procedure he had done at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

“That was all well and good,” Lewin said of that procedure.

Following a PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test, things started looking up for Lewin.

By the mid-1980s, Lewin was in remission. He spent 10 years watching things, but the cancer did not return.

However, during that time, his wife sadly passed away from appendiceal cancer (in the appendix).

“That is pretty rare,” he noted.

In the late 1990s, Lewin again woke up in the middle of the night and noticed even larger blood clots. He ran to the emergency room at JRMC where they cleared out the clots and then referred him onto PCI in Cedar Rapids.

Lewin had his chemo therapy treatments at JRMC for his bladder cancer, once a month, for six months.

“They infused chemo into the bladder and flushed it out,” he said. “I checked to see if I could get my infusions in Anamosa versus Iowa City.”

After five surgeries, Lewin was told by a doctor that there was nothing they could do to cure his cancer.

“It was growing faster than they could stay ahead of it,” he said.

That’s when he decided to be referred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Lewin knew of a urologist a friend of his had seen there, so he requested that same doctor.

“I couldn’t ask for a better doctor,” he praised of Dr. Michael O’Donnell.

Lewin recalled the moment Dr. O’Donnell looked into his situation…

“He told me I was in a world of poop,” he laughed.

However, it was Dr. O’Donnell’s words of hope that meant the world to Lewin: “I can fix you.”

Lewin had a 10.5-hour surgery on Aug. 17, 2021, to remove his prostate and bladder.

“I’d had enough of this,” he said of his whole ordeal.

During his recovery, Lewin lost about 50 pounds because he had zero appetite.

He also heavily relied on his granddaughter and grandson-in-law Tiffany and Aaron Dirks of Lisbon. Lewin spent quite a bit of time staying at their home as they nursed him back to health throughout his recovery.

After only a week at Dirks’, Lewin’s incision became infected. Another trip to the ER in Iowa City…

Lewin remained in Lisbon until November 2021. That’s when he headed back to his home in Anamosa and sought care through the Wound Clinic at JRMC.

“They just made sure everything was OK,” he said of the healing process.

During Lewin’s last surgery at the UHIC, he noted that Dr. O’Donnell removed 26 lymph nodes from his abdomen to test them for cancer. The results showed no signs of cancer.

“He told me I must be living right because that’s almost unheard of when the cancer is encased in your bladder and prostate.”

After a year of immunotherapy, two lymph nodes in Lewin’s chest showed up inflamed. After a biopsy, there were no signs of cancer.

As of Oct. 6, Lewin’s doctor told him he did not want to see him again for another six months.

“He told me, ‘I don’t get a chance to call people like this very often, but you’re cancer free.’”

Having sought much of his treatments and care at JRMC, Lewin said it was a no-brainer. He credits his nurse, Julie Brown, RN, with the Infusion Center, for the great care.

When he rang the “Good Luck Bell,” Lewin said it became apparent that his fight was over.

“I am very appreciative to all of the people I saw who got me through it to where I am today. It was a long road.”

Lewin said it’s important to know your body and to know what’s going on. Knowing his wife didn’t have a chance, he’s grateful to be here today.

“I had faith in everybody working with me,” he said. “They made sure everything came out for the best. I always try to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I knew sooner or later that things would get better.”