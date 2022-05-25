Library’s Summer Reading Program begins May 31

"Read Beyond the Beaten Path" is the theme for the 2022 Summer Reading Program in Iowa.

Registration for the SRP begins Tuesday, May 31, the day after Memorial Day. (The Monticello Public Library will be closed on Monday, May 30.) The SRP is open to readers of all ages. Reading logs are available for those in early literacy, grade school age, teenagers, and adults.

In order to register for the SRP, you must download the READsquared app on your smart phone or electronic device. Then, search of the Monticello library. Reading logs will be available through the app, as well as paper versions at the library.

"But we encourage everybody to do it online if possible," urged Library Director Michelle Turnis.

The Monticello library has many activities and events planned throughout the months of June and July. To name a few:

• Crafty Mondays

• Techno Tuesdays

• Lunch Bunch Brick (Lego) Building

• Family Story Time

• Friday Flick

• Teen activities

Some of the specific and unique activities include:

• Pop Art on June 8

• SOAR on June 15

• Airplane Science on June 18, led by Monticello Aviation

• Mega Foam Blaster on June 22

• Camping skills workshop on June 29

• A program led by Jones County Naturalist Michele Olson on July 6

• A teen pool party on July 28

"We've gotten away from the traditional Summer Reading Program reading log to an activity log," offered Turnis.

What used to be a reading log where participants wrote down or crossed off various reading tasks such as "read an author you've never read before" or "read a book with a number in the title." Now, the reading logs contain physical activities for people of all ages to do and accomplish.

"We don't want people to just sit around and log reading minutes," explained Turnis. "There are all sorts of things to do along with literacy activities."

There are just a couple of activities in which attendees are asked to pre-register. For teen activities on Thursdays, the library would like to know a set number of attendees so Librarian Molli Hunter has an idea of how many arts and craft supplies to have available.

"Registration is not required (for teens) but appreciated," said Turnis.

The Pop Art craft on June 8 is limited to 50 participants.

"The workshop is hands-on and open to all ages," offered Turnis. Those age 8 and under, though, must be accompanied by an adult to assist them with the craft.

There are four different logs geared toward each age group. Some of the activities include:

• Adults -- Get Cooking, try a new recipe from a cookbook, online, or from a family/friend

• Adults -- Community Helper, help a neighbor, friend, or family member

• Teens -- Get Crafty, attend one of the library's teen craft events with Molli

• Teens -- Expand Your Horizons, try a new author, read a non-fiction book, get a graphic novel, read a recommended book

• Kids -- Letter Hunt, walk around town and see what you can find for each letter of the alphabet

• Kids -- Blanket Fort, building yourself a fort from blankets, furniture, and pillows

• Littles -- Alphabet, practice singing or saying you’re ABCs and work on writing them

• Littles -- Story Walk, take a walk along the trail, starting at the Willow Shelter and read the Story Walk

Sticking with theme for the SRP, Turnis said the library encourages people to spend some time reading outside this summer.

As you complete various tasks or missions, you'll be eligible for some small prizes throughout the summer, as you earn points.

"Some prizes might require more points," warned Turnis.

Those point breakdowns are: 200, 500, 700, and 1,000.

"By earning 1,000 points," continued Turnis, "you complete the program."

At that point, you'll be eligible for a grand prize. Some of those prize donations include:

• A bike donated by Jones Regional Medical Center

• A tricycle donated by Rick Meyer, State Farm Insurance

• Earrings donated by Keleher's Jewelry

• Outdoor prize package donated by Monticello River Rentals

• Waterpark passes donated by Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park

• Beach towels and charging backpack donated by EchoVision

• Lots of gift certificates donated by various businesses

For more information about the SRP, contact the Monticello library at 319-465-3354.