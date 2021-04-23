Library installs window tint designs

If you drive or walk down E. First Street in downtown Monticello, look up at the windows of the Monticello Public Library above the Renaissance Center…

You’ll notice some fun window design work, which serves a double purpose.

Last year before COVID-19 shut everything down, the library installed a computer bar, which overlooks downtown Monticello. The bar design and installation was courtesy of Josh Kelchen with Premier Home Solutions. After some initial use by the public, it became apparent that the glare of the sun from the windows on patron’s electronic screens caused an issue. So the library sought some assistance from Brent Husmann with Competition Apparel to install window tint panels.

The center windows, above the Renaissance Center canopy, spell out “Library.”

The window panels to the right as you’re looking up at the library, depict a stained glass bookshelf, designed by Faith Walker at the Monticello Express.

Library Director Michelle Turnis said the window tint does not restrict the view of First Street while inside the library.