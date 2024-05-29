Library kicks off Summer Reading on June 3

The Monticello Public Library will kick off the Summer Reading Program (SRP) on Monday, June 3.

The SRP runs through July 31.

"Once August hits, the summer starts to slump off," said Monticello Librarian Penny Schmit. "And we want to get all of the prizes out in time so people can pick them up and enjoy them before school starts."

The theme for the 2024 SRP is: "Read, Renew, Repeat." The program is designed for all ages and highlights the idea of conservation.

The four different SRPS age divisions include:

• 0-6, early literacy

• 6-11, grade school

• 11-18, tweens and teens

• 18-plus, adults

Families or individuals can sign up for SRP at any time. You can sign up by using the READsquared mobile app or by stopping in the library.

The app allows participants to keep track of the number of minutes they read, the number of books they read, and the various missions they complete.

"You can log up to 50 minutes a day or five books," Schmit said of keeping track of minutes/books read.

All of the above leads to earning a certain number of points. Those points go toward smaller prizes throughout the duration of the SRP, as well as the grand-prize drawing held on Aug. 1.

"We'll have one grand prize drawing at the end," Schmit said, "for multiple prizes."

Once a participant earns so many points, you can use those points to purchase electronic drawing tickets for whichever grand prize you have your eye on.

Some of the smaller prizes include a free book, bookmarks, fair admission tickets, museum admission tickets, etc. Smaller prizes will be awarded to those who hit the following benchmarks by earning 200, 500, 700, and 1,000 points.

Some of the grand prizes include a bike and helmet donated by Jones Regional Medical Center, a giant teddy bear, themed prize packages, a bag chair, board games, kinetic sand kits, Cedar Rapids Kernels tickets, puzzles, and more.

There are several family-friendly and unique events taking place throughout the SRP this year:

• Diamond Painting on June 11 with Unwind Designs. This craft event will be led by an instructor, with a limited amount of supplies for only the first 60 participants.

• Exotic animals with Wartburg professor Bec on June 22

• Kinetic Entertainment with Laura Ernst on June 25

• ECICOG on July 2

• Monarch Butterfly Magic with Jones County Conservation on July 9

The "End of Summer Reading Bash" will be held on Aug. 1 at Depot Park. The event will feature the ever-popular foam blaster, as well as free hot dogs.

The bash is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library, Culligan Total Water, and Ice Cream Island.

Some of the reoccurring events taking place on a regular basis through SRP include:

• Crafty Mondays on June 10, 17, 24, July 1, 8, 22, and 29

• Movie Time on Wednesdays on June 5, 19, July 3, 24

• Lunch Bunch Building on Wednesdays on June 12, 26, and July 10

• Summer Story Time on Fridays on June 7, 14, 21, and 28

Schmit said none of the events throughout the SRP require registration in advance of attending.

Last year's SRP saw 327 total participants. Schmit said over the past 13 years, total participation has averaged 361.

For more information about Summer Reading, contact the library at 319-465-3354 or stop in at 205 E. Grand St.