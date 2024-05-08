Library, MPD partner for National Night Out

National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 6. In honor of the day, the Monticello Public Library and Monticello Police Department (MPD) are partnering to host an event called “Beat the Officers.”

Kids and adults of all ages are invited to the library at 4 p.m. to try their hand at playing Mario Kart, racing against a member of the MPD.

To add a fun twist to the event, participants can wear a pair of Alcohol Impairment Goggles while playing Mario Kart.

Can you beat the MPD?

National Night Out is a national community awareness event that helps to build relationships between members of the community and local law enforcement.

“It’s about having those positive interactions and engaging with the community members on a one-on-one level outside of a typical compliant,” offered Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith.

Several members of the MPD will be present to race against the public.

Monticello Librarian Molli Hunter approached Smith about coming together for an evening of Marion Kart competitions. When she proposed the date, Aug. 6, Smith noted it was also National Night Out.

“I suggested making this our National Night Out event,” offered Smith. “The library is always great about creating programming that involves a lot of interaction; this was a fantastic idea to utilize for National Night Out.”

“We like to collaborate with other agencies; it’s positive exposure for both,” offered Hunter. “It’ll give kids (and adults) a chance to get to know our officers.”

Registration is not required to take part.

There will be two screens/gaming stations set up to allow multiple people to race at the same time.

“This will allow up to eight people playing at one time,” Smith offered.

Snacks will also be provided.

“We wanted to make this a social event,” added Smith. “We want people to come and interact with not only the officers, but the library staff, too. We’re both city departments with a common goal of making Monticello the best place it can be.”

It’s been several years since Monticello hosted a National Night Out event. Smith said this program is a way to re-introduce the concept to those who are new to the community.

The MPD has been busy lately, coming off the fair and going into Monti Days Aug. 9-11.

“An event like this, that the library coordinates, is less labor-intensive for our staff, but allows for more interaction,” Smith said.

“Competition is always a good hook for kids and adults alike,” Hunter said. “It’s all in good fun.”

The library is located at 205 E. Grand St.