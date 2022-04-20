Library offers Senior Gaming once a month

The Monticello Public Library continues to expand its services to the public by offering “Senior Gaming.”

Prior to COVID-19, the library hosted family game events in the evenings. These game nights were geared toward all ages.

Recently, a few senior citizens, those young at heart, requested a return to the library to play easy-to-learn games.

Deb Pingel, one of the seniors interested in seeing a return of the games, inquired about the idea a few weeks ago. It didn’t take long for Adult/Teen Services Librarian Molli Hunter to whip up a date and time.

Senior Gaming will take place at the Monticello library the last Tuesday of every month, beginning April 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the meeting room.

“We want to bring back games that seniors can play that are easy and fun to play without a lot of investment of money and time,” explained Pingel.

Specifically, those are games that might include:

• Rummikub

• Sequence

• Euchre

• Pepper

• Dominos

“We want something easy to learn and fun to play,” said Pingel.

While the library has a few options for seniors, anyone attending is welcome to bring their own games as well.

“Bring that game you got at Christmas when you couldn’t get together with others to play,” added Pingel.

She said the past two years, people, especially older folks who maybe didn’t have family in the area, were cooped up due to the pandemic. They didn’t and couldn’t go out or socialize with others their age.

People also started learning to play games via apps on smartphones. Pingel said now is the time to gather again with friends and acquaintances.

“People missed that friendly competition,” she said of playing games with others. “It’s good for us to get together as a group, talk, play, and strategize.

“This is a way for people to stay active who don’t have family around,” added Pingel.

The group is open to learning new games, but nothing too complicated or drawn out.

“It’s best if the games are replayable,” said Pingel or playing them more than once. “But we want to keep it open.”

In reminiscing about the game Sequence, Pingel shared that some people used to make their own game boards because the original game board is too confusing. By making one’s own board, the playing cards are easier to find, involving more strategy.

She said there also used to be a serious and competitive domino-playing group in Anamosa.

“COVID killed a lot of card and gaming groups people were involved in,” Pingel reflected. “Now people are wanting to get back together after those groups dissolved.”

Initially Senior Gaming will take place in the library meeting room. If more room is needed, Hunter will explore use of the city council chambers downstairs.

“We’ll see how many people are interested first,” said Pingel.

“We want to make sure and space this out from the other events and activities the library has that are geared toward seniors,” Hunter said.

While Senior Gaming takes place from 1 to 3 p.m., both Hunter and Pingel urge people to arrive around 1 p.m. to ensure there are enough people for each game.

“We wanted to try a timeframe that worked out,” Pingel said of hitting the time before school gets out for the day.

If multiple people show up, there might be more than one game going on at the same time.

Future dates for this event will be May 31 and June 28.

“If you can’t make it this month, come the next month,” offered Pingel. “We won’t be playing the same games each time.”

You do not have to register in advance or sign up to take part in Senior Gaming.