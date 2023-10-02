Library program ‘Coming Home’ highlights relationships in Monticello

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Monticello Public Library is offering an exciting program for the community…

"Coming Home" will take place on Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. Local couples of various ages and different longevities of marriage will share stories about their beginnings as a couple and families, and talk about how Monticello has helped to shape their love stories.

Librarian Molli Hunter said the idea was brought to her last January, but unfortunately it was too tight of a timeframe to pull together in time for Valentine's Day.

"So I put a pin in it for this year," she said. "I'm glad I didn't rush it because I feel that I was able to get a great group of people together that represented our town."

Speaking of those presenting… You'll hear from:

• Doug and Micaela Monk

• Greg and Christi Kromminga

• Tom and Teri Keleher

• Don and Phyllis Appleby

• Brian and Ali Wolken

"My goal with these couples was to really capture the scope and range of our community today," shared Hunter. "We have couples who have been together for what seems like forever, living their lives here and watching their families grow.

"There are ones who may just be starting out on their journey together, but are amazing assets into helping our city expand and flourish."

Hunter also chose some who started their own businesses in Monticello.

"They not only provide services in our community, but great jobs for other residents," she added. "I believe all of these lifestyles and their differences will make a great story of our town."

Hunter said where you live has a huge impact on your life.

"It's why we are all drawn to live here."

She said whether you've lived here for a brief time or over 50 years, "a town and its community can have a huge influence on couples as they grow together."

Every story told by these couples on Feb. 13 is unique and different, making them each special in their own right. But, Hunter shared that the underlying theme is where they chose to call "home."

"I hope that these stories will illustrate the simple beauty that is created when we find the place where we belong," she offered.

So when Hunter actually reached out to each of the five couples, some were shocked to be asked to participate in "Coming Home," but no doubt saw the importance of speaking about this community they call home.

"I looked for couples who I felt really had an impact on this town and vise versa," she said. "The ones I felt represented what our community was really about."

This event is expected to last about an hour and a half, simply due to the number of presenters and what they'll have to share. Hunter said no one was given time constraints.

"Sometimes stories are just too good to put down," she said of limiting their time.

The Friends of the Library are assisting in providing light snacks and beverages for "Coming Home."

For those unable to attend in-person, the library will be providing a live Facebook feed during the event.

For all library programming, visit their Facebook page "Monticello Public Library -- Ross & Elizabeth Baty."