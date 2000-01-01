Library tea



Library Director Michelle Turnis pours water and punch for Annie Schlarmann at the library’s tea party on Feb. 11. Those in attendance included moms, daughters, sons, grandmothers, grandchildren, aunts, nieces and nephews.



Mother and son Abbey and Henry Monk work together on a project during the library’s Valentine’s Day tea party.



On Feb. 11, the Monticello Public Library held a Valentine’s Day tea party in the City Council Chambers. The event included crafts, a light lunch, dessert, and Library Director Michelle Turnis reading to the group. Here, Jennifer Lambert assists her granddaughter Capri Ciha a Valentine’s tree craft project. (Photos by Kim Brooks)