Life comes full circle for Hubbard following ’55 jet crash

What are the chances that an F3H-2N Demon Navy jet plane crashes in one’s hometown, and then one comes face-to-face with the very same plane on a daily basis?

It can happen…

In October 1955, Chuck Hubbard was 7 years old, a second-grader at Castle Grove #5, a rural school near Monticello. On Oct. 6 that year, at around 10 a.m., a Navy jet crashed in a cornfield in Castle Grove Township.

“The crash shook the school and terrified all of the students,” recalled Hubbard. “We thought the walls (of the schoolhouse) were going to cave in. Our family, and many others, went to the crash site and came home with some ‘souvenirs.’”

The Hubbard family lived and farmed off the “Lower P” road (County Road E-16). When Hubbard was a freshman at Monticello High School, they moved to a home along the “Upper P” (County Road D-62).

Hubbard said he remembers being in the car with his folks as they drove past the many vehicles and onlookers parked alongside the road and tall cornfields.

“There was debris everywhere,” he recalled.

He remembered his parents finding a 9-to-10-inch-long piece of hydraulic tubing from the crash site and keeping it as a “souvenir.”

“I hadn’t thought about the crash in decades, but it was quite impressionable,” shared Hubbard of seeing the article in the Oct. 11, 2023, Monticello Express.

Today, Hubbard, a retired captain in the U.S. Navy, lives in Pensacola, Fla. He spends his time volunteering at the National Naval Aviation Museum. Among the many pieces of historic Navy aircraft on display in that museum, 160 give or take, just happens to be a F3H-2 Demon jet, the very same plane that crashed near Hubbard’s school 68 years ago!

“It’s fun to show people,” he said of giving tours through the museum.

Hubbard said the tour guides try to get people interested in the planes, and having a unique story of his own to share definitely sparks their interests.

“The crash story is perfect! I tell people this very plane made a visit to my backyard.”

Hubbard graduated from MHS in 1966. He spent a year at the University of Iowa before transferring to the University of Wyoming where he majored in geophysics and minored in mathematics.

“That’s when the world was breaking into the huge computer era,” he said.

After graduating college in 1970, Hubbard signed up to join the Navy.

Serving one’s country, specifically in the Navy, is in the Hubbard blood. His father, Jim, was a WWII Navy veteran. Hubbard’s son, will retire in January from the Navy, too.

While in high school Hubbard was quite the athlete, excelling in football, track, and wrestling.

“I tried baseball, but I had no hand-eye coordination,” he said.

Wrestling came to MHS in the fall of 1962, Hubbard’s freshman year. At the time, he was playing basketball and admitted he didn’t quite possess the finesse for the sport.

“Dave Savage suggested maybe basketball wasn’t my sport; maybe I should try wrestling instead.

“I enjoyed football as a full back because I could run over people,” he laughed. “Wrestling was that side sport to help me to stay into shape.”

As it turned out, Hubbard went to State twice in wrestling, his junior and senior years.

“I was 180 (pounds) and they didn’t have that (weight) class at State,” explained Hubbard. “So I was wrestling heavyweight, going up against guys 240-260 pounds.”

(At that time, those above 165 pounds were all considered “heavyweight.”)

Hubbard credits MHS wrestling coaches Bill Schwartz and Jerry Schubick for bringing wrestling to a higher level in the mid-1960s.

Hubbard continued his wrestling career at Wyoming, but quit cold turkey his sophomore year due to a bad shoulder injury and per doctor’s orders.

Hubbard recalled “getting caught up” in athletics during his years at MHS.

During his years in the Navy, he flew helicopters for the Seventh Fleet, based on the Western Pacific, performing search and rescue missions and with anti-submarine warfare.

Since 1997, Hubbard has been retired and still resides in Pensacola, Fla.

Volunteering at the Naval museum now for 10 years, he gets the chance to see a lot of Iowa snowbirds, having run into a former Castle Grove #5 student who was a few years ahead of him in school.

“I see all kinds of folks from all over the world,” he said.