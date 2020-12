Parks and Rec also encouraged local businesses to decorate their storefronts this year. Treasured Weddings on E. First Street, Paul and June Fellinger, were the winners.



Monticello Parks and Rec held a Christmas lighting contest this year. Winners were announced on Dec. 18. Mark and Darcey Spensley on Pine Street won for the “Full Throttle/Clark Griswold” category. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Jon and Trish Avenarius on Jayne Drive won the “Traditional” category in the Parks and Rec lighting contest.