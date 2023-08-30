Lighting planned for outdoor pickleball courts

As the sport of pickleball in Monticello continues to gain momentum, both indoors and out, lighting is needed for the outdoor courts off Diamond Drive.

During the Aug. 21 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the purchase of lights for the courts at a not-to-exceed cost of $12,000.

Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald said lighting as been a request for a few years by those who regularly patronize the outdoor courts. In previous years, Parks and Rec has sought quotes, but the funds were not available to complete the project.

Parks and Rec is looking into purchasing a single pole with LED lights that would operate on a timer. It would automatically shut off at 10 p.m.

Oswald has already received one quote, and is awaiting on another to be competitive.

The Parks and Rec budget currently has $7,800 in the pickleball improvement line item.

“The remaining cost of the project would be made up from entry fees in our upcoming pickleball tournament,” added Oswald. (The tournaments took place Aug. 26 and 27.) “Any remaining balance would be made up with the use of general park improvement funds and reimbursed with future pickleball events.”

Oswald said there were some concerns regarding the lights shining into neighboring homes. He offered that the lights would be installed on the west side of the courts and would shine toward the pavilion, to the east.

In other city business:

• The council approved the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Annual Financial Report.

The ending fund balance from July 1, 2021, showed $4,389,194. The fund balance from July 1, 2022, showed $5,369,834. The fund balance from July 1, 2023, showed $7,153,278.

• The council approved the fourth pay request for Boomerang in the amount of $171,586.15 for work related to the Monticello Airport Taxiway Connector Project.

• The council approved a bid from Hennick Tree Service LLC in the amount of $33,000 for the removal of additional ash trees in the city’s right of way.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler sought two bids for the project; Hennick was the lowest bid.

“Hennick has worked for us before,” offered Kahler.

The bid includes just removal of the trees, no stump grinding and chipping. Kahler said he’ll bid out the grinding at a later time.

Hennick is willing to start working this fall. The project is estimated to take about three weeks. Brush will be hauled off-site, not to the city’s yard waste site.

“We’ll work with us if we want it done sooner,” Kahler told the council.

• The council approved the purchase of traffic control devices and equipment from General Traffic Controls, Inc. for the intersection of E. Oak Street/Highway 38 and S. Main Street. The proposed purchase amount is $24,250.

Of the total cost, $16,485 will be covered by insurance following a settlement deal between the city and a driver who caused damage to the lighting system. The city would be obligated for $7,765.

• The council approved levying an assessment for property located at 656 N. Cedar St. for repairs to the water service line.

In August 2021, the city and White Hawk Plumbing & Heating repaired the water line to the home. The owner was making payments on the bill, and stopped after paying $566.27. The total due is $2,845.77. After the city exhausted all means to contact the owner, no additional payments have been made.

“The owner agreed to a payment plan and defaulted,” said City Administrator Russ Farnum.

Iowa Code allows for the remaining bill to be assessed as a lien against the property. The assessment will also include a 4 percent interest rate.

• The council approved an amendment to the City Code of Ordinances pertaining to “Collection of Solid Waste.”

When an increase in rates were previously set through the transfer station, the code only included residential rates. The amendment now includes commercial and industrial rates as well.

• During the reports portion of the meeting, Council member Brenda Hanken asked about the state of the manhole at the corner of Pine Street and Sixth Street.

Water/Wastewater Superintendent Jim Tjaden explained the city is working with Pirc-Tobin Construction on several manholes throughout the city. The contractor planned to start on Aug. 29.

• Farnum provided an update on the sewer plant project.

After meeting with Snyder & Associates recently, the tentative plan is to re-bid the project at the end of September 2023, with bids due at the end of October.

“We hope for better timing for contractors and much better prices,” Farnum said of the timeline.

Council member Wayne Peach asked Farnum to clarify where the increase cost in sewer rates has gone, noting a hold on the project.

“That money is still going toward the (new) facility, which is why we’re not giving it back (to residents)?” asked Peach.

“We’re banking on that money for the new plant,” offered Farnum. “We’re not spending it willy-nilly. We need it draw down capital. It’ll help immensely. This is no small project.”

“If this (project) comes in considerably over bid, we may need to change the rates again,” added Mayor Dave Goedken. “I hope everyone understands that.”