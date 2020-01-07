Line-up announced for 2021 GJCF

While the 2020 Great Jones County Fair was set to be modified this summer due to the spread of COVID-19, things are already in motion for 2021.

Fair General Manager John Harms just released the full line-up of entertainment (opening acts and headliners) for all four nights of concerts for the summer of 2021.

“We just got our last concert approval for 2021,” Harms said. “We now have the entire line-up, eight different shows.”

The 169th GJCF 2021 line-up includes:

• Thursday, July 22 – Gavin DeGraw opening for Day+Shay

Dan+Shay were on board to perform this summer.

• Friday, July 23 – Ross Ellis opening for Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band cancelled early for this summer.

• Saturday, July 24 – Midland opening for Kane Brown

• Sunday, July 25 – Zach Williams opening for For King & Country

“There is only one returning act out of eight,” noted Harms. For Kind & Country is that returning act, having performed at the GJCF in 2016.

The only headliner who was booked for 2020 and is not returning in 2021 is Alan Jackson. Harms said those ticket holders should have received an e-mail noting the refund process. Another option for ticket holders is to roll their purchase over for the Thursday night Dan+Shay concert.

Zac Brown Band previously initiated a refund a couple of months ago.

In addition to the opening and headliners scheduled for the main stage, Harms said the Free Stage and Pepsi Plaza (beer tent) acts have also been all booked and confirmed.

The sale date for tickets has yet to be announced