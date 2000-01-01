

Many hands made light work on Saturday from PEO members putting together a total of 106 early childhood literacy kits. Front row from left are Barb Balster, Suzy Gilkerson, Marge Lubben, Aimee Hospodarsky, Jess Luetkemeier, Amie Stadtmueller, Luann Wolken, and Deb Bowman. Back row, Dianne Haag, Sandy Hinrichs, Durene Tabor, Cindy Plummer, Penny McLaughlin, Jean Kehoe, Melissa Wolken, and Judy Huntsberger.



PEO members Marge Lubben and Sandy Hinrichs make their way down the assembly line as they put together literacy kits with the theme of safari. The lit kit project is facilitated by the Jones County Volunteer Center.



On Saturday morning, April 10, several members of the Monticello PEO chapter took the time to assemble literacy kits for in-coming preschool and kindergarten students at Shannon and Sacred Heart for the 2021-22 school year. Jones County Volunteer Center Coordinator Amy Keltner explains the process. (Photos by Kim Brooks)