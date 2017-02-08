Little Free Library comes to Monticello

Published by admin on Wed, 08/02/2017 - 10:47am
Monticello is now home to its first Little Free Library.
Just as fair week was beginning in town, a Little Free Library was erected next to the Jones County Youth Development Center, located at the fairgrounds. This facility houses both the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach offices, as well as the fair offices.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!