

Last week, Sacred Heart School parents installed a Free Little Library next to the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground. Showing off the project are Reggie and Violet Hoeger. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Sacred Heart worked with Every Child Reads Jones County on a grant through the Impact Library Program to purchase the structure. The school is sponsoring the Little Library. The grant also included a starter kit of books to fill the library. The school also worked with Parks and Rec on the perfect location. The Little Library is also registered online for easy access by visitors.