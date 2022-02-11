'The Little Mermaid' to be presented at MHS
The Monticello High School Theatre Department will present its fall musical, “The Little Mermaid,” Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m. in the MHS Auditorium.
Unhappy with her life as a mermaid, Princess Ariel dreams of living a life on the surface world. The problem is that her father, King Triton, has forbidden all contact with humans. When Ariel saves handsome Prince Eric from drowning in a storm, she is determined to find a way to be with her prince charming.
Tickets are $6 apiece, available at the door.
A list of cast and crew members follows.
CAST
(listed alphabetically by character name)
Adella – Claire Hogan
Allana – Lake Schnoor
Andrina – Savannah Freese
Aquata – Jessica Stadtmueller
Ariel – Lucy Maddock
Arista – Destiny Wall
Chef Louis – Carlos Lagunes-Torres
Flotsam – Angel Larsen
Flounder – Mya Postel
Grimsby – Nathan Sauser
Jetsam – Zoe Labunes-Reynolds
King Triton – Zach Reuter
Leeward – Alex Oswald
Pilot – Dylan Ponder
Prince Eric – Ian Temple
Scuttle – Jacob Miller
Sebastian – Harrison Ahlrichs
Ursula – Lauren Koehler
Windward – Zach Yates
Chorus
Bass – Cole Bouska
Chefs – Lorelei Rieken, Rylan Bertling, Stella Flynn, Sam Ruchti, River Smith, Lydia Ahlrichs, Carleigh Achenbach, Ryanna Devaney.
Fish – Kiera Perry
Jellyfish – Emma Schwendinger
Maids – Miranda Rieken, Emma Schwendinger, Alexis Orth, Vannessa Clapp.
Princesses – Emma Schwendinger, Lydia Ahlrichs, Bella Mullen, Mia Jaeger, Meredith Parker, Nora Sperfslage.
Animals, Gulls, Sailors, Sea Creatures – Cole Nietert, Cord Nietert, Kyle Arduser, Madison Lange, Nevaeh Norton, Rylan Bertling, Valerie Cupples, Will Denemark.
CREW
Advertising/Publication – Kaden McAtee, Marisa Grant.
Backstage/Set/Painting – Baylor Holub, Brea Bauer, Charly Lloyd, DeeAnna Pumphrey, Emily Hendricks, Hannah Chapman, Jak Manternach, John Welter, Kiara Rigby, Kyle Cox, Serenity Reynolds.
Costumes/Makeup – Ella Glawatz, Grace Cooksley, Reagan Schneiter.
Lights/Sound – Brock Westphal, Jackie Stadtmueller.
Props – Brendan Love, Emma Althoff, Haley Larrimore, Taylor Gassman.