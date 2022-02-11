'The Little Mermaid' to be presented at MHS

Published by admin on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 2:19pm

The wedding scene from “The Little Mermaid” includes (from left) Meredith Parker, Harrison Ahlrichs, Lucy Maddock, Ian Temple and Nathan Sauser. The play will be shown Nov. 3-5 at MHS. (Photos by Pete Temple)

Chef Louis (played by Carlos Lagunes-Torres, holding cover) reveals the lobster Sebastian (Harrison Ahlrichs) during a scene from the musical. Seated from left are Ian Temple, Nathan Sauser and Lucy Maddock. Standing are River Smith, Sam Ruchti, Rylan Bertling, Carleigh Achenbach, Lorelei Rieken, Stella Flynn and Lydia Ahlrichs.

From left, Aquata (Jessica Stadtmueller), Adella (Claire Hogan) and Arista (Kendall Siebels) perform in “The Little Mermaid.”

Lauren Koehler plays the role of Ursula in “The Little Mermaid.”

   The Monticello High School Theatre Department will present its fall musical, “The Little Mermaid,” Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m. in the MHS Auditorium.

   Unhappy with her life as a mermaid, Princess Ariel dreams of living a life on the surface world. The problem is that her father, King Triton, has forbidden all contact with humans. When Ariel saves handsome Prince Eric from drowning in a storm, she is determined to find a way to be with her prince charming.

   Tickets are $6 apiece, available at the door.

   A list of cast and crew members follows.

 

CAST

(listed alphabetically by character name)

Adella – Claire Hogan

Allana – Lake Schnoor

Andrina – Savannah Freese

Aquata – Jessica Stadtmueller

Ariel – Lucy Maddock

Arista – Destiny Wall

Chef Louis – Carlos Lagunes-Torres

Flotsam – Angel Larsen

Flounder – Mya Postel

Grimsby – Nathan Sauser

Jetsam – Zoe Labunes-Reynolds

King Triton – Zach Reuter

Leeward – Alex Oswald

Pilot – Dylan Ponder

Prince Eric – Ian Temple

Scuttle – Jacob Miller

Sebastian – Harrison Ahlrichs

Ursula – Lauren Koehler

Windward – Zach Yates

Chorus

Bass – Cole Bouska

Chefs – Lorelei Rieken, Rylan Bertling, Stella Flynn, Sam Ruchti, River Smith, Lydia Ahlrichs, Carleigh Achenbach, Ryanna Devaney.

Fish – Kiera Perry

Jellyfish – Emma Schwendinger

Maids – Miranda Rieken, Emma Schwendinger, Alexis Orth, Vannessa Clapp.

Princesses – Emma Schwendinger, Lydia Ahlrichs, Bella Mullen, Mia Jaeger, Meredith Parker, Nora Sperfslage.

Animals, Gulls, Sailors, Sea Creatures – Cole Nietert, Cord Nietert, Kyle Arduser, Madison Lange, Nevaeh Norton, Rylan Bertling, Valerie Cupples, Will Denemark.

CREW

Advertising/Publication – Kaden McAtee, Marisa Grant.

Backstage/Set/Painting – Baylor Holub, Brea Bauer, Charly Lloyd, DeeAnna Pumphrey, Emily Hendricks, Hannah Chapman, Jak Manternach, John Welter, Kiara Rigby, Kyle Cox, Serenity Reynolds.

Costumes/Makeup – Ella Glawatz, Grace Cooksley, Reagan Schneiter.

Lights/Sound – Brock Westphal, Jackie Stadtmueller.

Props – Brendan Love, Emma Althoff, Haley Larrimore, Taylor Gassman.

Category:

Subscriber Login