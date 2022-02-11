'The Little Mermaid' to be presented at MHS

The Monticello High School Theatre Department will present its fall musical, “The Little Mermaid,” Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m. in the MHS Auditorium.

Unhappy with her life as a mermaid, Princess Ariel dreams of living a life on the surface world. The problem is that her father, King Triton, has forbidden all contact with humans. When Ariel saves handsome Prince Eric from drowning in a storm, she is determined to find a way to be with her prince charming.

Tickets are $6 apiece, available at the door.

A list of cast and crew members follows.

CAST

(listed alphabetically by character name)

Adella – Claire Hogan

Allana – Lake Schnoor

Andrina – Savannah Freese

Aquata – Jessica Stadtmueller

Ariel – Lucy Maddock

Arista – Destiny Wall

Chef Louis – Carlos Lagunes-Torres

Flotsam – Angel Larsen

Flounder – Mya Postel

Grimsby – Nathan Sauser

Jetsam – Zoe Labunes-Reynolds

King Triton – Zach Reuter

Leeward – Alex Oswald

Pilot – Dylan Ponder

Prince Eric – Ian Temple

Scuttle – Jacob Miller

Sebastian – Harrison Ahlrichs

Ursula – Lauren Koehler

Windward – Zach Yates

Chorus

Bass – Cole Bouska

Chefs – Lorelei Rieken, Rylan Bertling, Stella Flynn, Sam Ruchti, River Smith, Lydia Ahlrichs, Carleigh Achenbach, Ryanna Devaney.

Fish – Kiera Perry

Jellyfish – Emma Schwendinger

Maids – Miranda Rieken, Emma Schwendinger, Alexis Orth, Vannessa Clapp.

Princesses – Emma Schwendinger, Lydia Ahlrichs, Bella Mullen, Mia Jaeger, Meredith Parker, Nora Sperfslage.

Animals, Gulls, Sailors, Sea Creatures – Cole Nietert, Cord Nietert, Kyle Arduser, Madison Lange, Nevaeh Norton, Rylan Bertling, Valerie Cupples, Will Denemark.

CREW

Advertising/Publication – Kaden McAtee, Marisa Grant.

Backstage/Set/Painting – Baylor Holub, Brea Bauer, Charly Lloyd, DeeAnna Pumphrey, Emily Hendricks, Hannah Chapman, Jak Manternach, John Welter, Kiara Rigby, Kyle Cox, Serenity Reynolds.

Costumes/Makeup – Ella Glawatz, Grace Cooksley, Reagan Schneiter.

Lights/Sound – Brock Westphal, Jackie Stadtmueller.

Props – Brendan Love, Emma Althoff, Haley Larrimore, Taylor Gassman.