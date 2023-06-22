Live video improves 911 calls

Jones County Dispatch, as well as all county emergency responders, now has the capabilities to utilize live video and audio during a 9-1-1 call.

Thanks to funding from E911, Prepared Live allows life-saving information to get to responders faster to make important decisions.

“We now have the ability to actually see a car accident, if there’s a possible entrapment, and we can get the fire department rolling,” offered Sheriff Greg Graver of the new technology. “Decisions can be made before anybody ever gets to the scene.”

Most times, during an accident for instance, a law enforcement officer arrives on scene first and takes in the situation before paging the nearest fire department, if needed.

“The sooner we have information in the hands of responders,” added Graver, “the earlier the earlier those decisions can happen; the hope is that it will save lives. Time sometimes saves lives.”

Prepared Live comes at a cost of $10,000 a year. The capabilities for both Dispatch and the caller or victim make a world of difference.

Prepared Live can be put to use in a variety of situations:

• A structure fire

• An accident

• A hazmat situation

• An assault

• A natural disaster

• Patient care

• A lost individual

“It’s super simple to use,” encouraged Graver.

Most people rely on smartphones today, so rather than ask people to download an app, Dispatch will send the caller a text message that says, “911: Go live with Jones Co SO (Sheriff’s Office) (IA) by clicking on this link…”

That link takes you to a video screen via Prepared Live. So if you, the caller, are at a house fire, your live video and audio footage from your phone is shared with Dispatch. In turn, Dispatch can then send a link to your video to those responding, such as fire, ambulance, and law enforcement.

The $10,000 it costs for the program allows the county is have up to 25 licenses. So that means after you’ve called in your emergency situation, Dispatch can send that video/audio to 25 separate agencies. Those agencies include:

• Fire departments

• EMS (ambulance services)

• Law enforcement (police and sheriff)

• Emergency Management

• Linn County HAZMAT

• Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC)

“If there’s an accident,” explained Graver of involving JRMC, “we can forward that (video) and they (JRMC) can see what the vehicles look like. It’s great information for them to determine injuries.”

Graver said to his best knowledge, Jones County is the only agency in the state using this technology.

If needed, an agency can purchase an additional license. For instance, Monticello and Anamosa ambulance services each have two units/ambulances. They’ll receive one Prepared Live license at no cost for one unit, but they can entertain the idea of purchasing an additional one for their other unit.

There are some limitations associated with this type of technology. For one, you must have cell phone coverage to receive a text message from Dispatch and be able to send video/audio.

Some cell phone settings will block the use of your smartphone camera and audio before utilizing the link sent in the text message from Dispatch. If this happens, you’ll need to go into your settings to allow permission.

Also, if you’re involved in an accident, for instance, it can be an intense and stressful situation. If you’re worked up, you may not be in the frame of mind to follow the prompt from Dispatch to click on the link.

Other features to Prepared Live include the capability to flip the camera view, the ability to live chat with Dispatch during the recording of your video, and the ability to send still photos from your phone.

“Dispatch can also request your location,” noted Graver, when using Prepared Live. “If you’re in an accident and you don’t know where you’re at, Dispatch can send a location request.”

The satellite view is pretty detailed. If you’re calling 911 from inside a school, for instance, it can pinpoint the exact room you’re calling from.

The responders can also use the live footage to get directions to the incident if needed.

“It’s all about giving more information to the first responders quicker to make use of resources,” Graver said.

Any videos shared with Jones County Dispatch are property of Dispatch.

“The video is ours since we purchased the product,” Graver said. “it’s kept in the cloud.”

Videos can be used for training purposes, as well as legal situations in court if needed.

“We have all those bases covered,” said Graver.