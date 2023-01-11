Living Road Trust Fund benefits Jones County

Thanks to the Iowa Living Roadway Trust Fund, Jones County Secondary Roads has greatly benefitted over the years.

Weed Commissioner Wes Gibbs has been very successful in applying for and securing grants from the Trust Fund. Those grants have allowed Gibbs to purchase equipment and vehicles to carry out his duties as Weed Commissioner.

During the Oct. 24 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board took action to approve the grant agreements with the trust Fund for the purchase of the following:

• An ATV broadcast seed spreader

• A second seed spreader

• A diamond brush cutter (mower)

• A backpack leaf blower

• A UTV trailer

Gibbs noted that these grants help to cover 80 percent of the purchase.

“Wes has gotten us a lot of equipment,” Assistant Engineer Todd Postel praised.

Gibbs said that Iowa Living Roadway is well aware of the fact that when Jones County applies, the equipment is needed and put to good use.

“Counties have the option to use the money or not,” County Engineer Derek Snead added. “A lot of counties don’t participate.”

Jones County started applying for Trust Fund grants back in 1998.

In other county business:

• The board approved both the Department of Agriculture Weed Commissioners Annual Report and the 2024 Weed Commissioner Certification.

• Postel shared that right of way letters for the 215th Avenue project were going out to landowners last week. Owners have a 10-day waiting period, per federal guidelines, before they can reply to the Engineer’s Office.

Snead said the roadway will be raised 3 to 4 feet throughout the entire stretch of the project. Plans also call for a 2- to 4-foot ditch bottom to help improve drainage.

• The board approved the hiring and resignation of Alice Harper as a part-time transporter for Senior Dining at $15.90 an hour, effective Oct. 18. Harper was only employed for two and a half hours.

• The board approved the hiring of James Loes as a part-time JETS driver, effective Oct. 18, at $15.90 an hour.

• The board approved an extension on the federal COAP (Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program) Grant through Sept. 30, 2024.

Jones County was awarded the grant in 2020. The extension is due to not all of the funds having been expended.

• Supervisor Ned Rohwedder shared that Jones County Tourism planned to advertise for the director position, with resumes due Nov. 15 and interviews Nov. 17-18.

“We hope to select someone by the end of the month (November),” he said.

Retiring Tourism Director Bob Hatcher offered to stay on to help in the transition through Dec. 31.

The position is part-time; 25 hours a week, five days a week.