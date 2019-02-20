Loan agreement approved for N. Sycamore project

While the Monticello City Council has decided to move forward with the N. Sycamore Street Reconstruction Project, one item remained during the Feb. 18 council meeting.

A public hearing was held on the proposal for the council to enter into a General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement to borrow money for the street reconstruction project, in a principal amount not to exceed $2.7 million. City Administrator Doug Herman said the city engineer expects the project to come in under $2.5 million.