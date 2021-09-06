Local art, theater enthusiasts offer theater camp for kids

This summer, school-age kids in Jones County have an opportunity to gain experience in acting and creating stage sets, and having fun at the same time.

“Act One, Paint Two” is hosted by KC Wortman and Katie Farrowe. Both bring a wealth of knowledge to the stage.

Wortman owns Thou Art Gallery in downtown Anamosa, and has been painting and designing theater stage sets for multiple years.

Farrowe appeared in many stage productions during her time in college and after, even pursuing a degree in theater.

“Those were some of the best experiences of my life,” recalled Farrowe. “It was so much fun!”

In fact, Farrowe met her husband through an improv performance.

“Act One, Paint Two” offers two summer camp opportunities for youth: June 14-19 and July 12-17. The daily schedule is 12:30 to 5 p.m.

This is an intense, all-inclusive creative camp. Kids will learn to act, design costumes, work behind the scenes, paint stage sets and more. At the end of both weeks, a live performance will take place at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the event at no cost.

The cost for the summer camp is $175 each. Each weekly session can accommodate a maximum of 15 to 20 kids.

The classes will be held at Thou Art (106 E. Main St.), with the performance at Pickett Park (315 E. Main St.)

Wortman was active in Starlighters II Theatre for several years, working on their stage sets and serving on their marketing committee.

“They always tried to get me on stage,” she laughed. “I told them I would just paint for them.”

With two weeks of dates to choose from, Farrowe said she is writing two different short productions for the kids to be a part of. All participants will have a role. The June production is titled: “The Unicorns Save the Fairytales.”

“There will be a part for everyone,” offered Wortman. “No auditions are required. Everyone can be in the play if they want to be.”

Those who wish to just work on set or behind the scenes can do so as well.

“We’ll also need people to manage the stage and work on the crew,” suggested Farrowe. “There’s so much to learn in a play from the props, costumes, sound, etc.”

The idea to host and offer a summer theater program for the youth of Jones County was something both Farrowe and Wortman wanted to do separately. After a day of substitute teaching, Farrowe walked into Wortman’s gallery to pay her a visit. The two got to talking and realized their shared interest in children’s theater.

“I had been hosting several painting classes here after COVID,” Wortman said of providing kids with the chance to explore their artistic talents.

She said art gets lost in the school system these days. She also sees several homeschooled students attending her art sessions.

“We started brainstorming ideas and it just fell together,” Farrowe said.

Both gals said they wanted to offer kids an exploration of the arts, both theater and design, something that isn’t available in Jones County, something other than athletics.

“We wanted kids to have an outlet for their creativity,” offered Farrowe.

While substitute teaching, Farrowe said it became obvious that kids spend way too much time in front of screens and on technology.

“There is so much that theater can do for kids that they don’t realize,” she said, such as boosting their confidence, learning to memorize lines, developing a stage presence, and painting a stage set.

Throughout the weekly sessions, breaks will be offered for snacks; kids can bring their own.

For more details or to sign your child up, call 319-821-1424 or 310-883-5073, or email thouartkc@gmail.com or recyclethestars@gmail.com.

“Come and support the young people,” urged Wortman.