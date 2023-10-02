Local banks offer interim financing for sewer project

Action steps are being taken as the City of Monticello gets closer to the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility.

During the Feb. 6 city council meeting, the council was asked to review and approve a motion, directing staff to negotiate with one of three financial institutions on interim financing for the new sewer plant.

On Jan. 3, the city distributed information to banks interested in providing interim financing for the city’s upcoming $15,933,000 Sewer Revenue Loan. This is a short-term loan to fund a portion of the construction of the sewer plant. The remainder of the project will be funded by a $4,848,000 USDA grant. The interim loan will be paid off with proceeds from the USDA long-term loan, with an interest rate of 1.50 percent.

The three institutions that submitted bids include:

• F&M Bank in syndicate with Ohnward Bank & Trust, Fidelity Bank, and Citizens Bank, with an interest rate of 5.25 percent

• CoBank, with an interest rate of 5.05 percent

• Rural Water Financing Agency, with an interest rate of 4.75 percent

For CoBank, they offered a variable rate. F&M Bank and Rural Water both offered a fix rate.

Note: The interest rate is what the city would pay over a three-year period.

Matt Stoffel, the city’s financial advisor with PFM Financial Advisors, offered his observations for the council to consider…

Based on the interest rate, CoBank is offering the lowest cost to borrow the $15,933,000. However, he said their rate resets daily.

“The rates re-set every week,” said Stoffel. “They change with the fluctuation of the market.”

F&M and Rural Water’s rates would be set and fixed at the time of the closing.

“The F&M rate is variable and locked,” added Stoffel. “You can plan on that rate. Rural Water’s rate is locked in, but the earnings rate is variable.”

City Administrator Russ Farnum said he was pleased to see the local banks ban together to give the city a loan proposal.

“For the most part, the bids came in relatively close,” commented Stoffel.

Both Stoffel and Farnum were comfortable having the city go with the conglomerate of local banks.

The council approved the bid from F&M Bank.

“It’s a short-term construction loan for a 24-month period, 36 months at the most,” added Stoffel.

Mayor Dave Goedken explained that the city cannot obtain the USDA loan until the project is complete. This interim financing is to get the city by.

“You had to get an interim lender lined up before the USDA will take your project to bid,” Stoffel said. “This is a required step.”

Stoffel also prefaced that this action by the council does not approve the loan agreement, but just directs staff to continue discussions with F&M Bank.

Keith Kramer, senior vice president of F&M, noted that each of the four banks worked together to offer $4 million each “so the city would not have to deal with four different banks.” F&M is taking the lead.

In other city business:

• The council approved the hiring of and setting the wage for joint Public Works/Cemetery summer staff.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler said they hope to hire two people for summer help at $15 an hour. They will help mow and maintain Oakwood Cemetery, as well as assist with yard waste and a variety of other jobs as needed. The hourly pay rate has changed from year to year.

Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald has already shared the hiring information with the high school. Kahler said a handful of students have expressed interest.

Goedken clarified, though, that the positions are open to people of all ages.

The council approved the hiring and wages as proposed, 5-1. Council member Brenda Hanken was opposed. She said people contacted her saying the city does not need to hire more employees. Goedken explained that the city has always hired summer help for as long as he could remember.