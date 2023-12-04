Local business results in sewer plant violation with DNR; fines imposed

During the April 3 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved a Consent Order from the Iowa DNR.

Some background… The DNR wrote up the city for a minor violation related to outflow at the waste water treatment facility. This was the result of a local contributor who was not in compliance with their pre-treatment requirements.

"An individual user's violation has caused our plant to go out of compliance," explained City Administrator Russ Farnum. "A local employer violated their agreement (with the city)."

In information presented to the council, "the city has always attempted to work with our local businesses to achieve compliance rather than take punitive action for violations. The DNR expected the city to take punitive action, and in turn is taking punitive action against the city. The DNR would not allow the city to enter corrected facts into its Consent Order…

"The city does not concur with the proposed Consent Order, but the DNR will not amend their findings," the council packet continued. "Unfortunately, approving the Consent Order is the most expedient method to resolve the issue, instead of entering into a potentially long and expensive court proceeding."

The city did submit their own facts regarding the issue to the DNR, outlining the city's side of the story.

"We will take aggressive enforcement action against this user," Farnum assured the council.

The city was fined $5,000 by the DNR. Farnum said the city plans to recoup those costs from the user in violation when the city pursues their own fines.

"They will more than reimburse us," he said. "We need to put this behind us and move on."

Mayor Dave Goedken asked if the city had received previous fines that have been imposed on this particular user.

"No," answered Farnum, "but we're also withholding money we owe them. We have the leverage."

In other city business:

• During the open forum portion of the meeting, John Sauser thanked the city for fixing the stop lights in town.

“I want to thank all of the city employees for the good job they do for our city,” he said. “We appreciate it.”

• The council approved two change orders related to the Monticello Airport Taxiway Connector Project.

Contractor Boomerang, submitted the change orders. One, a decrease amount of $9,750, reflects a reduction in the size of the storm sewer culvert. The second change order, an increase of $2,535, amends the specifications required by the DOT and FAA.

• The council approved the purchase of a home located at 541 N. Chestnut St.

The vacant, dilapidated property has had ongoing nuisances over the recent years. The owner is buying it on contract from the previous owner, who still holds the title. Both parties are willing to sell for $20,000. ($5,000 would go to the owner on contract; $15,000 to the previous owner.)

The city plans to demolish the property, clear the site, and offer the vacant lot for sale for a single-family residence.

• The council approved the hiring of a new Water/Wastewater employee at $23.10 an hour, effective April 17.

Jim Tjaden, superintendent, said he interviewed four candidates for the job.

• The council approved the third and final reading to amend the city's Code of Ordinances.

This amendment would add a new section to the code under Parks and Recreation to allow for the creation of a separate checking account in which to pay umpires and officials associated with the MYBSA programs.

• The council approved the second and third readings of the city’s Code of Ordinances, amending the sign regulations.

• The council approved the first readings of four city ordinances, amending portions of the City Code that are impacted by the passing of the special election that was held on March 7. This passage changes the form of city government in Monticello.