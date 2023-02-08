Local couple offers mobile axe-throwing entertainment

Two and a half two years ago, a date night out throwing axes has now turned into a busy business for John and Nicole Monk.

The couple, who reside in rural Scotch Grove, spent an evening out at an axe-throwing range one evening and had the time of their life.

“We had fun and experienced each other’s competitiveness,” John joked.

“I kicked his butt,” shared Nicole.

John then began to ponder the simple idea of opening one’s own axe-throwing business.

Last spring and summer, the couple started to seriously consider the idea. This is where “Outlaws Mobile Axe Throwing” was born.

“The market around here is unsaturated,” John explained of the business concept. “It hasn’t been tapped into much here, though it’s gaining more traction. There is no other mobile axe-throwing service in Eastern Iowa.”

“At least without five hours of here,” added Nicole.

While some axe-throwing entertainment venues are brick and mortar, the Monks knew they wanted to offer something different.

If you saw the Monticello Fourth of July Parade a few weeks ago, John drove his mobile axe-throwing trailer in the parade.

The couple belongs to an axe-throwing group on social media, and John saw that another business was selling their trailer.

“So I bought him out,” John said. “I bought his trailer and added to it.”

Just last weekend, John upgraded his targets with fresh end-grain thanks to another local business, Woodchuck Sawmill & Lumber.

“The end grains last longer and a flat plank (of wood),” explained John.

Outlaws offers patrons the chance to utilize two different targets within the trailer. They also have several different types of axes for their patrons to use.

“We took our vision and upscaled it (the trailer) a bit,” added Nicole.

As Outlaws works to get their feet wet in the business, the Monks have offered their axe throwing at gatherings with family and friends, as well as some corporate events. Next weekend, they’ll have a presence in downtown Monticello at Monti Days for the community to try their hand at the craft.

“People have fun doing it,” John said. “It’s been fun to get to know people.”

Nicole said they’ve seen those who are typically introverts come out of their shell while throwing axes.

Aside from axe-throwing, when you book Outlaws, they also offer a plethora of other outdoor, family-friendly games such as bags, giant yard pong, bocce ball, and bottle bash (a Monk family favorite).

“We can also provide music,” offered John.

As for the additional offerings, John said as people wait in line to try their hand at axe-throwing, they wanted to offer something else as part of the entertainment package.

When booking private events, depending on the number of guests, Outlaws provides something for everyone.

With John working full-time and raising four kids, Outlaws Mobile Axe Throwing is available for booking on Fridays and Saturdays for the time being.

“Family is important to us,” Nicole said of their busy home life.

For now, it’s just John and Nicole who operate their mobile business; though they haven’t ruled out hiring an employee or two in the future.

“We have family who help us out, too,” credited John.

As for whether they’d ever consider opening a downtown business, the Monks said they have the advantage of going anywhere to serve their customers.

“We can be out and about and mingle with people,” John said.

Outlaws is not only ideal for community and corporate events, but also birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties, family reunions, graduation parties, and wedding receptions.

“People can have fun just being competitive,” offered John. “We provide a variety of activities.”

Right now, they serve Jones County and the surrounding counties within an hour and a half drive.

Outlaws is also fully insured for those age 12 and older to take part in axe-throwing. Minors will need parental consent.

The Monks charge per hour, which includes delivery of the trailer, set-up, and supervision. For group events, they suggest a minimum of 10 people or more.

To book Outlaws Mobile Axe Throwing, visit their Facebook page or contact the Monks at 319-423-0048.