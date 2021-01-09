Local COVID cases again on the rise

In a week’s time, the 14-day COVID positivity rate increased from 10 to 17 percent, as reported on Aug. 24 by Jenna Lovaas with Jones County Public Health.

“From Sunday into Monday, we’ve seen 13 cases so far this week,” Lovaas told the Jones County Board of Supervisors. “We had our first death reported on Friday (Aug. 20).”

Lovaas also shared that the Pfizer COVID vaccine had been fully approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), for those 16 years and older.

“So that good news,” she said.

The majority of cases locally were “heavy on adults,” Lovaas said, compared to children. There was a county resident in his/her 50s who was hospitalized with COVID who “was not doing well.”

Jones County vaccination rate still remains just under 50 percent, at 49.8 percent.

For those seeking the third booster vaccine shot, Lovaas encourages you to contact your local primary care provider or pharmacy. The booster is recommended eight months following your second dose, for some, in late September.

Supervisor John Schlarmann, who sits on the Board of Health, asked Lovaas when her last day on the job would be, and whether Public Health had an action plan for all of the work done during the pandemic.

“It depends on what the Board of Health decides,” Lovaas said of her last work day, offering to continue to assist the department on non-COVID-related work.

In terms of her last day in the office, Lovaas was done at the end of last week.

“We appreciate your service during these unprecedented times,” expressed Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.