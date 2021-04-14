Local COVID vaccine clinics coming to an end

By the end of the week, April 9, all 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Jones County received were administered.

“That’s 600 people who started and finished in the same week,” Lovaas said during the April 6 Jones County Supervisor meeting of the one-dose vaccine.

Those who received the vaccine were those who worked in manufacturing. MercyCare Monticello assisted Jones County Public Health in the endeavor, administering 250 shots. JCPH also held a special clinic last week in Wyoming to cater to those who live in the southern part of the county. Jones Regional Medical Center Pharmacy administered 50 doses to employees of Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative.

Aside from those 600 doses, the family physician clinics also administered over 200 doses last week. JCPH had a community clinic scheduled on April 10 for those needing the first and second dose. They expected to vaccinate close to 500 people.

“That’s over 900 who finished and started their vaccines in one week,” Lovaas said.

Lovaas thanked Rep. Lee Hein of Monticello, saying he perhaps had something to do with the fact that Jones County unexpectedly received 600 J&J doses, more than what they anticipated.

“People are really interested in the J&J vaccine over the others,” Lovaas said of the one-time-and-done shot.

She said emails and phone calls to Public Health have increased due to the interest in the J&J shot, as well as expanded vaccine eligibility.

The county has now officially discontinued its vaccine interest form, which was available on its website.

“The vaccine is becoming more widely available and we will no longer be holding regular Saturday vaccine clinics,” shared JCPH Coordinator Jenna Lovaas.

As of late last week, 6,626 Jones County residents had been vaccinated, having received either the first and second dose. (This does not account for the 500 who received a shot on April 10.) It’s been one week since Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that all Iowans ages 16-plus could receive the COVID vaccine. (Those 16 and 17 years of age can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.)

Now that local vaccine clinics are winding down, a variety of pharmacies throughout the state are receiving the vaccine from the federal government. Visit https://vaccinate.iowa.gov to search for providers and locations. You can also call 211 or 1-800-244-7431 if you don’t have access to technology or the internet.

JCPH indicated that local cases have slowly increased.

“Please remember to continue to take precautions: wear a mask, avoid groups of people, wash your hands, stay home if you don’t feel well, and get tested if you have symptoms,” urged JCPH.

In Jones County, the 14-day positivity rate sits at 5.6 percent. That’s higher than that of the state at 4.8 percent. However, there are no county residents currently hospitalized.

Local case increases included:

• Eight cases in the last three days

• 19 cases in the last seven days

• 33 cases in the last 14 days

Lovaas indicated during the supervisor meeting that the case increases were due to large gatherings.