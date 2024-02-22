Local families share the need for AEA services

Late last week, both the Iowa House and Senate in Des Moines advanced bills related to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State proposal to see changes made to Iowa’s Area Education Agencies (AEAs).

House Study Bill (HSB) 713 passed out of the House, which is a big change from the governor’s initial plan. Reynolds proposed allowing school districts to contract with other agencies/private companies for special education services. This bill maintains AEAs as the sole provider of special education support.

The Senate advanced Reynolds’ original bill, Senate Study Bill (SSB) 3073, with just one amendment.

Since Jan. 9 when Reynolds gave her annual Condition of the State address, AEA staff, school staff and administrator, and parents across Iowa have been concerned about the outcome for AEAs.

Families all over the state rely on AEA services for a variety of reasons. Not having access to those services could be detrimental.

Russ and Nikki Yonkovic of Monticello are the parents of Cooper, sixth grade, and Claudia, fourth grade. They have been utilizing services through Grant Wood AEA since Cooper was in preschool.

“We used Early Access through AEA and they came to our house when Cooper was in preschool until he started school,” Nikki said. “We started using speech therapy (Speech Language Pathology) before we had Cooper evaluated or before we knew what he had.”

Cooper has muscular dystrophy.

Cooper now sees an occupational therapist (OT) and a physical therapist (PT), via GW AEA, to allow him to attend school just like his fellow classmates.

“His therapists know his disease,” Nikki said. “They come to the school and check in on him several times a month, asking if there is anything he needs.”

For instance, GW AEA staff have helped outfit Cooper with a bigger desk in his classroom so he can learn alongside his peers. They provided a lift, and trained school staff on how to use it, so he can use the restroom. They came up with activities Cooper can do during P.E. class. They installed a light on his desk for use in the classroom because it’s hard to Cooper to raise hand in class.

All of these are free services for the Yonkovic family.

“I couldn’t imagine trying to find a person outside of AEA to offer these services,” Nikki expressed. “So many kids utilize these services.”

She said for Cooper, AEA services like OT and PT have boosted his confidence and allows him to be just like his peers.

When she heard of the governor’s plan to make some drastic changes to AEAs, Nikki’s first reaction was, “Why? What’s the problem?”

She said Cooper misses enough school as it is going to Iowa City for doctor appointments. If their family had to take him out of school for OT and PT, he’d be further behind in school.

“The AEA physical therapists stay in touch with his physical therapist in Iowa City, too,” she said of making sure he’s getting the necessary help.

Nikki said they know Cooper’s condition won’t improve, but everything AEA does “makes it so he can be included.

“Mentally, he’s the exact same as his friends. With his physical disability, it’s important for him to be able to adapt so he can be in P.E., for example. They (AEA) find activities for him to do.”

When the Yonkovics meet with the school regarding Cooper’s IEP (individualized education program/plan) they also meet with AEA staff to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“They are there as a resource,” said Nikki. “They (AEA staff) have known Cooper since he was in kindergarten; they know his disability.”

She said AEA isn’t just there for her son’s physical needs, but his mental and emotional needs as well.

“It’s hard for him to lose the ability to do normal things. Now, he’s not isolated.”

Siblings Reed, second grade, and Otillie Farrowe, fifth grade, have been seeing a speech pathologist from GW AEA before they even started school.

“Otillie’s 3-year-old preschool teacher was concerned because she had a hard time understanding her,” shared parents Katie and Angus Farrowe. “We didn’t realize she had a speech problem.”

AEA brought in a speech pathologist to observe Otillie and found her speech was below average for a child her age.

When the Farrowes’ youngest, Reed, started exhibiting speech problems like his older sister, the couple talked to AEA about their concerns.

Both kids meet with a speech pathologist during their school day at their respective schools. During the summer, they continue to meet with AEA staff.

Throughout the schoolyear, AEA sends reports to the Farrowes with speech exercise they can work on at home with their kids.

When the Farrowes heard of the governor’s plan, Katie admitted she was a little worried.

“There are kids who absolutely need these services. To take these services away would be an absolute disservice.”

Aside from the help for her children, Katie, a licensed substitute teacher in Iowa, utilizes AEA to keep up on her certification.

Angus said he’s seen the tremendous improvement his kids have made thanks to GW AEA. With Otillie also dealing with dyslexia, that also impacts her speech problems. Her parents said she’d be in tears after school because her classmates could never understand her.

“She’d be so sad because she was getting made fun of,” said Katie.

“It’s definitely been a barrier,” added Angus.

Now, as she’s improved, they don’t hear her complaining anymore.

Katie said if such services weren’t offered through AEA, their kids, and so many other kids in the community would suffer. She said these are needed services to help these kids thrive in life, not just now, but as adults.

“Speech therapy played an integral part in Otillie’s dyslexia diagnosis. AEA has been a huge help because they’re experienced. They have helped our kids thrive.

“The bottom line: What will these kids be left with if we lost these services?”