Local funeral home passes the torch

As of a month ago, Brock and Darris Morris of Manchester, are the owners of five funeral homes in Eastern Iowa. Two of those businesses in Guttenberg and Garnavillo span three generations, 78 years. Three of the funeral homes span five generations, 145 years.

In February, the Morrises purchased Kramer Funeral Home, with locations in Monticello, Dyersville, and Holy Cross. It is now Kramer-Morris Funeral Home. In February 2023, they purchased the two Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Homes, becoming Morris Funeral Home.

Kramer Funeral Home came to Monticello in 1996. Craig has been at the helm since the ‘90s, but took over ownership from his father, David Kramer, in 2001.

The funeral home has been in the Lippert/Kramer family since the 1880s. It started with Craig’s great, great grandfather, Paul Lippert.

“They actually started a religious goods store in downtown Dyersville. They would buy the casket shells from Dubuque and then line them in the back (of the store),” he shared.

It then was passed down to his great grandfather, Henry V. Lippert.

“They called him ‘Local.’ He always had to go down to the train station and watch the Local come in,” Craig said.

Henry had one daughter, Lanette, Craig’s grandmother, and an only child. She married L.F. Gene Kramer, and they took over the family business.

From there, Craig’s dad, David, and his aunt, Carol, took on ownership.

“My aunt Carol was one of the first female funeral directors in the state,” Craig noted.

In 1990, Craig returned to his hometown to help with the business and has maintained ownership since 2001.

“We left it open for our kids, but you can’t force someone to do something they don’t want to do,” he said of the family business.

“They never wanted to do this,” added Karen Kramer.

Last year while attending the IFDA (Iowa Funeral Directors Association) convention in Altoona, Craig was approached by a fellow funeral home director who remarked, “You have a young man who wants to buy you out and you’re not going to sell?”

“What were we waiting for?” joked Karen.

Brock had been working for Kramer Funeral Home since the fall of 2018. Working at a funeral home, let alone being a funeral home director and owning five funeral homes, was not something he set out to do after high school. Nor was this career in his family.

“This was not something I was trying to do coming out of high school,” he said. “I just fell into it. The industry is kind of like a calling. There are some things that kind of fall into place.”

In 2015, Brock’s friend’s dad owned a funeral home in his hometown of Manchester. They asked Brock if he wanted to help out from time to time.

“I was studying business at the time,” he said.

He and his now-wife, Darris, had been dating since they were 12, so they knew they wanted to stay in the area to one day raise a family.

“That’s where it started for me,” he said of his career path. “Once I really started to inquire more and ask more questions, I thought this might be something I could be good at and willing to help people and meet people, which is really what we do. I felt like this was a good spot for me.

“It really has been a good career for me,” he continued. “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve grown a lot as an individual. Like Craig has said, we get to help a lot of people during a very difficult time in their lives and trying to navigate that. It was not something I grew up aspiring to do.”

“This is such a rewarding career,” echoed Craig. “If your heart is in it, it’s extremely rewarding.”

Over the last six years or so, working alongside Craig, Brock really got a sense for the industry and they began to discuss the future of Kramer Funeral Home.

“I’m not getting any younger,” joked Craig. “One his first things when I interviewed him was, ‘I want to buy your place. It was perfect timing.”

In retirement, Craig said there is no shortage of hobbies and activities to keep him busy. He also plans to assist the Morrises when needed.

“I’m still around,” Craig said.

He plans to volunteer more so than he does now with the airport in Dyersville and an historic cemetery he manages the books for.

“Between the airplane and the airport, there’s plenty to do,” he said. “And be his gopher as long as I can, as long as he’ll (Brock) keep me around.”

Brock said there are no changes planned for Kramer-Morris Funeral Home; continuing the same services and level of service and professionalism as the Kramers have instilled in the business.

“I’m pretty honored,” he said. “I’m grateful the opportunity was there, to be a stepping stone. We want to keep that tradition there with the family name and local people we want to continue to serve and help. It’ll be a good fit.

“I’m excited to continue to do what I love. I got into this not really knowing what to expect, and found out that I really love what I do.

“I can continue to do something I’m truly passionate about,” he concluded. “I truly love what I do. I continue to meet a ton of people I never would meet. I hear a lot of stories people my age don’t ever get to hear. It’s not often we talk to somebody who lived through WWII or things like that.”

The Morris family has four children under the age of 5. They said with a dozen employees between the five locations, not to mention their families, they make it a point to spend family time together.

“There are some long days,” admitted Brock. “We have a good staff and a lot of good people who are helping me out and my wife. Our families are helping us out at home.”

You can reach Kramer-Morris Funeral Home at www.kramer-morrisfuneralhome.com or by calling 319-465-5400 in Monticello.