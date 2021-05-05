Local increase in COVID cases attributed to youth

While COVID-19 case numbers remain low in Jones County, Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas shared that cases are on the rise with middle and high school-aged children.

Lovaas provided her update to the Jones County Supervisors during their April 27 board meeting.

At that time, the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 2.9 percent. A few days later on April 30, it was up to 4.1 percent, a hair above the state’s 3.9-percentage rate.

“We are seeing quite a few middle and high school kids lately with cases,” Lovaas said. “It’s a little concerning.”

On April 27, JCPH was reporting 15 cases within seven days. The majority of those cases stemmed from the Midland School District, as well as a lot of kids out under quarantine.

“There may actually be more (kids) out there who have chosen not be tested,” Lovaas said.

The increase in cases, particularly the high schoolers at Midland, stems from not wearing facemasks at prom recently.

“That can be extended beyond Midland and their prom. People are not being as cautious, and don’t want to wear masks anymore.”

Of those young people who tested positive for COVID, Lovaas said some have no symptoms while others have been exhibiting gastrointestinal and cold-like symptoms.

“It’s reasonably mild,” she added. “But this is putting a lot of pressure on our schools again.”

Lovaas wants the public to remember that those under the age of 16 cannot be vaccinated, and therefore are not protected from the virus. This also goes for many adults who are not getting the vaccine.

Saturday, May 8 will be the county’s final community vaccination clinic. Those scheduled that day will all receive their booster shot, their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those county residents, 2,400 have received their first dose; 6,300 are fully vaccinated (either received two doses or the single-dose J&J vaccine). That total is almost 40 percent of the county’s overall population.

Lovaas also said the federal government lifted the nationwide pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, she doesn’t expect to see any of those doses offered in Jones County.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked whether people were nervous about getting their second dose, knowing some may experience some side effects. Lovaas was honest and said a few people had expressed nervousness.

“A couple of people have declined their second shot,” she said.

Lovaas said the side effects hit everyone differently.

Supervisor John Schlarmann commented on the fact that 43 counties in Iowa were turning down their vaccination allocations. “Are we getting to that point?” he asked Lovaas.

She said that, yes, Jones County has turned down some of its vaccine doses. Fifty Iowa counties have declined their full allocation; 28 counties, including Jones, have denied partial allocations.

“When will you turn it over completely (to the state)?” followed-up Schlarmann.

“We mostly have,” answered Lovaas.

In addition, she said the UnityPoint family practice clinics in Monticello and Anamosa will also no longer provide the vaccine after the end of last week.

“They will do boost doses only in May,” said Lovaas. “MercyCare (in Monticello) is planning on continuing to offer the vaccine, as do all pharmacies.”

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder inquired about the COVID variants, whether those had appeared in the state yet or not.

“Yes, at least two or three,” Lovaas offered. “They (Iowa Department of Public Health) are still doing screenings to identify them.”

Brenda Leonard, EMA coordinator, was notified that her office would be getting back into PPE distribution again.

The PPE that the state still has in its possession will be divided up among various counties. These items will be delivered to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, fire, EMS, and law enforcement.

Leonard said she raised some concerns, noting that the summer time is really not the best time to be taking on this project with so much on EMA’s plate. She told the supervisors that the state was adamant this PPE would be distributed.

Leonard contacted those entities needing PPE in Jones County, asking for quantities.

“Our volunteer entities really should have first dibs,” she said, “before the for-profits.”