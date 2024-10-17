Local innovators to speak during Smithsonian exhibit at Heritage Center

In last week's Monticello Express, you read about the "Spark! Places of Innovation" Smithsonian Museum exhibit coming to the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center, Oct. 26 through Dec. 8.

This is the only site in Eastern Iowa you will be able to catch the exhibit.

This exhibit, in particular, focuses on innovative ideas in rural America.

"Spark! Places of Innovation takes visitors on a journey to see places where uniqueness is an asset and to meet people who have stepped outside their comfort zone to solve community problems," states the Spark! Handbook. "These towns are working not to survive, but to thrive through innovation.

"Every rural community is unique. The strengths and challenges of one town may not translate to every community. The same goes for an innovative idea. Despite the uniqueness of every situation, there are some common characteristics across communities that foster innovation."

The exhibit highlights four different areas of exploration when thinking about innovation: Social, art, technology, and heritage.

Throughout the duration of the exhibit is in Monticello, the Heritage board is planning to host a different guest speaker from the community to share his/her innovative idea that has turned into a reality. These speakers will share their stories every Tuesday and Sunday that the Heritage Center is open:

• Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., Tyler Johnson, Tough Entertainment

• Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Jan Hoag, Hoag Feather Duster Factory

• Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., Dave Dusanek, DigiFarm VBN, LLC

• Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m., Charlie Becker, CEO of Camp Courageous

• Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., Angela White, daughter of the late Maria White, owner of Maria's Art

• Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m., Gregg Quinn, GQ Entertainment LLC

"A spark can be anything and anywhere," said Heritage board member Deb Bowman.

They are looking for more guest speakers to fill out the schedule while the exhibit is on display. If you have/had a creative idea that has been implemented, reach out to Bowman (319-480-0125 or board member Bob Hendricks (319-40-6816). In particular, they would like to showcase locals involved in the creative arts or someone who had the idea to start a restaurant or bar establishment in town.

In addition, the Heritage Center is also partnering with the Monticello Public Library as an offshoot of the Spark! exhibit to encourage young people with innovative ideas to share those as well.

From now until Nov. 20, stop in the library to pick up a submission form and list of criteria to sign up for the "Innovative Ideas Competition."

Middle school, high school, and college-age students are encouraged to compete for various cash prizes totaling $2,500. Submissions must fall into one of the following categories: Social innovations, art, technology, and heritage.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Center, presenters of innovative ideas will formally showcase their ideas to a panel of judges.

Expectations will include:

• A physical project or visual presentation of your idea

• Research, design, testing the aspects of your project

• Analysis of benefits and consequences for innovation

• Impact the monetary prize would have on furthering the innovation idea

• Random questions from the panel

• Business casual attire

For more information, contact Librarian Molli Hunter at the Monticello library (319-465-3354).

Bowman has been busy promoting the contest to local schools such as Monticello, Anamosa, and Midland.

"You never know which spark might be picked up by the library, the chamber, or Monticello Main Street to help implement," offered Bowman of the students' ideas.

The Heritage Center is also looking for volunteers to assist school groups and big groups who may want to tour the Smithsonian exhibit while it's in Monticello. They are also in need of volunteers to help physically set up the exhibit. If you would like to be of some help, reach out to Bowman or Hendricks, or plan to attend the soft opening on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. at the Heritage Center.