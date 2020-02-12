Locals modify Thanksgiving to remain safe, healthy

Public Health officials from across the country, including Iowa, as well as the CDC, were recommending people look at trimming back their Thanksgiving plans in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

While some might be used to a dozen or more friends and family gathering for Thanksgiving, they chose to cut back to single family units.

Dena and Calvin Himes of Monticello typically welcome anywhere from eight to 13 immediate and extended family over to their home on Thanksgiving. They cook a 12-14-pound turkey as well. This year, it was just the two of them.

“We always eat at noon and all gather around the table,” recalled Dena Himes. “We spend the entire afternoon with each other.”

Everyone stayed safe at home and took part in the family’s “Zooms-giving,” where each family video-chatted throughout the afternoon with one another. The Himes’ daughter Coree and her husband and daughter live in Monticello. Their other daughter, Callee, resides in Minnesota with her husband.

“Callee has been working at home since March,” shared Himes. “They’ve been in lockdown.”

Coree recently got married on Halloween.

The entire family has been keeping some distance due to Calvin’s health and problems with OPMD (oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy).

“It effects his shoulders, eyes, and legs,” noted Himes. “He has to be careful about not getting pneumonia and we have been taking every precaution.”

The couple has been going out for drives just to get out of the house and get some fresh air.

On occasion, their granddaughter, Emee, who’s in sixth grade, will stop and visit. But she always wears a mask.

“She’s always very careful,” said Himes.

Dena and Calvin decided early on, before any mention of it, to scale back their Thanksgiving plans this year. While they tried not to, there was no way around it.

“We thought about having everyone spread out in the basement or the garage, but it was just easier to do it this way,” Himes said of everyone staying home.

With Callee setting up the group Zooms-giving, the family blocked off 3 to 6 p.m. to allow everyone to pop in and out of the group chat. The occasion also included Himes’ father and sister who live out of state.

Himes said she’s used to communicating with her daughters via video chat, so this was nothing new.

“It’s what we have to do to stay healthy,” she said.

Knowing her daughters also enjoy cooking, Himes was looking forward to seeing what they prepared individually as well.

After Himes fell and fractured her neck back in May, she’s also been taking it easy and trying to stay safe and healthy.

“It made me realize we all need to slow down,” she said. “I thank God I can get up every morning and that I’m healthy.”

The Himes family is hoping to be together for Christmas, but time will tell.

“It may not happen, but we’re taking it one day at a time.”

In September, Abby (Goldsmith) Jaeger of Worthington and her extended family, including her parents Ed and Connie Goldsmith of Monticello, made plans to travel to Colorado for Thanksgiving. The Goldsmiths have six kids, ages 26 to 44, plus several grandchildren.

“We rarely get every single one of us in one place at one time,” said Jaeger of her large family.

Two of her siblings live in Fort Collins, Colo., which made it the perfect spot to converge together.

“They graciously offered to host us,” added Jaeger.

As the COVID-19 cases started to rise locally, Jaeger said they knew their 4-year-old twins (who were born premature) and her parents were part of the “at risk” category for flying and being around groups of people.

“As life stands right now, my mom and I, along with a team of our extended family, are providing around-the-clock care for my grandmother in Hopkinton, Virginia Supple, who is 94,” shared Jaeger. “It came down to the risk being far greater than the reward of being together.”

Instead, the Jaegers and local Goldsmiths spent the Thanksgiving holiday together, having been in one another’s social circle since March, when the pandemic started. They set up Zoom calls with other family members and spent a lot of time visiting via video.

“It was different, but it was OK,” said Jaeger.

Those who had to travel were forced to cancel flights and hotel reservations at the last minute. They did receive credit, which can hopefully be used at a later date.

“The material parts of canceling our trip didn’t compare to the heartache of not being together. The hardest part of canceling were the laughs and love that comes with seeing my siblings and all of their families.”

Any time the Goldsmith family gets together as a whole, one can expect a lot of laughs, tears, games, football, and more laughs.

“Anyone who knows us knows that being together is something none of us takes for granted,” Jaeger said. “Holidays together come and go, but no matter what the reason to get together, we always make the best of it.”

Jaeger added not having the chance to see extended family made it hard and emotional.

Wanting to keep everyone in their family circle as healthy as possible, the Jaegers and Goldsmiths are hopeful they can spend Christmas together.

“We are resilient,” Jaeger said of keeping their spirits high.

However, Jaeger and her husband still have a farm to run, work to do; they want to keep their girls in school.

“Most of all, we would like to see this COVID pandemic come to a close,” she said with some earnest. “We need to do our part to make that happen.

“So home for the holidays is where we will stay this year in hopes that in 2021 we can laugh together with our family again.”