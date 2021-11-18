Locals organize holiday 5K, polar plunge while giving back

A new event is coming to Central Park in Jones County, in an effort to raise money for local worthy causes and take people’s minds off of the stressful holiday season.

The “Polar Run 5K and Reindeer Plunge” will be held at Central Park on Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at 1 p.m.

This event is being organized by B&W Racing Services, LLC, which is co-owned by Nic and Heather Weers and Justin and Jessalyn Bader. B&W, which provides timing for races, was organized in 2018, as a way to hold the 5K associated with the Anamosa PumpkinFest event. The Weerses are the directors of that particular race.

“The four of us realized there was a shortage of race timers and a demand for it, so we created our own solution,” Nic said.

Since then, B&W was hired by several regional race organizers, as well as an athletic director for a cross country meet.

“Through word of mouth, and getting out and about, Heather and I are timing 14 area 5Ks (including the Panther Prowl), and Justin and Jess are doing around 16 high school cross country meets a year (including Monticello and Anamosa’s home meets),” offered Nic.

The idea behind the polar plunge came about simply due to the fact that B&W wanted to offer a 5K around the holidays.

“It seemed like a fun and festive way to kick off the Christmas season,” Nic said. In addition, there are no local 5Ks in the area at this time.

“We want to introduce more people to Central Park,” added Heather. “The staff has always been great to work with, and it’s such a beautiful park.”

Those who register for either the Polar Run 5K or the Reindeer Plunge on or before Wednesday, Dec. 8 will receive a long-sleeved racing t-shirt. Registrations after Dec. 8 are not guaranteed a shirt. Participants who register for the 5K are automatically registered for the plunge as well, whether they choose to participate or not.

“If people just want to do the Reindeer Plunge, they are welcome to register for that only as well,” offered Nic.

There is also the Candy Cane 800m run for kids 10 and under.

The plunge will take place following the 5K and 800m at 2 p.m.

“For those willing to have some fun, we are challenging them to the plunge into Central Park Lake,” urged Nic.

“Even if you aren’t participating, we would still love people to come and watch,” added Heather.

The 5K will take runners on the trail of the newly-installed StoryWalk project, and then loop around the lake. It will start at the Nature Center and finish at the zero-entry boat dock on the northwest end, the perfect spot for the Reindeer Plunge.

Families and kids can enjoy various activities inside the Nature Center during the event.

“It’s a great collaboration with Central Park and we hope to draw new people to the park,” Heather said.

This event is also supporting local non-profits. Those who register can select one of four organizations they want $5 of their entry fee to be donated toward:

• Austin Strong Foundation

• Chelsey’s Dream Foundation

• Shop With a Cop

• Holiday Hugs (gifts for kids who are considered homeless in Jones County)

It was just announced on Nov. 14 that UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) will be matching $5 of every entry fee toward one of the four causes.

“This county is full of tremendous worthy organizations that we couldn’t decide on just one,” Nic said. “We each picked one and figured we would let the registered participant decide where their portion was going to go.”

Heather said it wasn’t the logistics associated with the race that took the most time; it was choosing only four non-profits.

“I would like to see this as a yearly event, with different non-profits/initiatives supported every year,” she offered.

Adding donations to such causes, Nic said, is what the holidays are all about.

“Christmas is a time of giving,” he said.

You can register for the Polar Run 5K and Reindeer Plunge by visiting B&W Racing Services on Facebook. If you register before Dec. 8, the cost for the 5K is $18 for those 18 and under, or $25 for those 19 and older. After Dec. 8, the cost goes up to $20 and $30 respectively. The plunge is $5.

“It’s an opportunity to get outdoors and burn some of the stress off,” said Nic.

“A 5K does not mean you have to be competitive or even run it,” explained Heather. “We would love to see this as a family event. This is an event that almost everyone can do while supporting a good cause.”

“And you can say you jumped in a lake on Dec. 18!” joked Nic.