Locals urge Monticello to lift pit bull ban

“There are more good dogs than bad, just like people. We cannot target one group (of dogs) because people place a label on them.”

Those words were shared by Jo Provencher, a former resident of Monticello who now resides outside city limits because her family’s pit bull, Lucky, is banned from residing in the City of Monticello. Her family moved outside of the city eight years ago.

“We had a fenced-in yard and couldn’t walk our dog around the neighborhood,” she said.